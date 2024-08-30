The Secret Ingredient To Give Your Banana Pudding A Cheesy Twist

There's a lot to be said about what makes banana pudding so great. A classic dessert with a rich history in the United States –- particularly in the South –- this creamy, fruity treat is about as dreamy as it gets. The basic elements of a banana pudding include bananas, vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, and a dollop of whipped cream on top. But if you're looking to elevate this sweet to luxurious new heights, amp up the decadence with the secret ingredient of rich cream cheese and taste the difference.

Putting a cheesecake-inspired twist on a classic banana pudding recipe creates an incredible explosion of rich, slightly tangy flavor and a distinctly delightful, silky mouthfeel in every bite. The result is reminiscent of a banana pudding pie, which is yet another unique take on the popular dessert. While this admittedly veers away from more old-fashioned methods of preparing banana pudding, it's not terribly different from adding sour cream, which is present in a few old-school variations.

Adding a hearty helping of cream cheese to your pudding will thicken up the texture and bring it to more of a dessert dip-like consistency, so make sure you have extra vanilla wafers on hand to scoop up all of the deliciousness. The cream cheese will seem like it's been the missing ingredient all along.