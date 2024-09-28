Take Your Banana Pudding To The Next Level With This Chef-Approved Upgrade
In a classic banana pudding recipe, fresh fruit and wafers join a custard-like dessert to make something truly mouthwatering. Though the classic version is delicious, we spoke to an expert who gave us the perfect tip for improving it.
Vanilla wafers are a quintessential part of the dessert, but chef Art Smith of the Chicago-based Reunion restaurant has a swap that makes it even more delectable: "Instead of store-bought wafers, try using pound cake." Smith, who spent 10 years as Oprah Winfrey's private chef, remarked, "That's what I made for Oprah's first birthday cake!" After coming in contact with the pudding,the once-crisp wafers tend to soften, giving them a texture befitting the dessert. However, classic pound cake doesn't have to go through such an evolution. The treat is already soft and fluffy. It brings a thickness and texture that you never knew banana pudding needed.
Though it never hurts to make the cake from scratch, you can always opt for a store-bought one if you're in a hurry. You can slice it into two or three layers and add pudding and slices of bananas to each of them. You could also cut it into pound cake cubes and form layers in a cup with pudding, whipped cream, and the bananas.
What else should you add to your banana pudding pound cake?
When it comes to topping off the banana pudding, chef Art Smith tends to stick to the classics. "As for the topping, I like either whipped cream or meringue — both work beautifully," he says. Whipped cream is the typical choice for banana pudding, but meringue brings a fresh take with its fluffy, yet crisp texture.
After adding the bananas and pudding in between the layers of pound cake, spread whipped cream or meringue around the surface of the cake. You can take things up a notch and decorate the exterior with extra banana slices and some crushed vanilla wafers for a sweet, crunchy topping. Allow the banana pudding to chill in the fridge before serving.
Another option is to try elevating the humble pound cake by making it banana-flavored rather than sticking with its typical neutral taste. When making the cake, mix the butter, sugar, and eggs together as usual. Afterwards, add in a few mashed bananas, followed by vanilla extract. The cake will still have its mild flavor but with an extra dose of fruity sweetness that's perfect for banana pudding.