Take Your Banana Pudding To The Next Level With This Chef-Approved Upgrade

In a classic banana pudding recipe, fresh fruit and wafers join a custard-like dessert to make something truly mouthwatering. Though the classic version is delicious, we spoke to an expert who gave us the perfect tip for improving it.

Vanilla wafers are a quintessential part of the dessert, but chef Art Smith of the Chicago-based Reunion restaurant has a swap that makes it even more delectable: "Instead of store-bought wafers, try using pound cake." Smith, who spent 10 years as Oprah Winfrey's private chef, remarked, "That's what I made for Oprah's first birthday cake!" After coming in contact with the pudding,the once-crisp wafers tend to soften, giving them a texture befitting the dessert. However, classic pound cake doesn't have to go through such an evolution. The treat is already soft and fluffy. It brings a thickness and texture that you never knew banana pudding needed.

Though it never hurts to make the cake from scratch, you can always opt for a store-bought one if you're in a hurry. You can slice it into two or three layers and add pudding and slices of bananas to each of them. You could also cut it into pound cake cubes and form layers in a cup with pudding, whipped cream, and the bananas.