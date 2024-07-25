A Few Splashes Of Bourbon Is The Ultimate Upgrade For A Classic Banana Pudding
Few desserts are easier to make or more satisfying than a classic banana pudding recipe; however, there are always ways to upgrade a classic. In this case, we're elevating banana pudding with a little booze — bourbon.
A few splashes of bourbon is the ultimate upgrade for a classic banana pudding because of all the delicious tasting notes in bourbon that complement the dessert. You see, the most common tasting notes in bourbon include vanilla, smoke, nuts, and fruits. These beautiful flavors all complement the vanilla and fruity sweetness of banana pudding well.
Ready to incorporate bourbon into your banana pudding? First, consider one of the top 10 bourbons to use when baking and making desserts. You want a bourbon with a finish that is gentle, soft, and sweet, like Maker's Mark, a good choice for desserts. Then, instead of mixing vanilla extract into the banana pudding, mix in bourbon. Use about a tablespoon of bourbon for every teaspoon of vanilla extract you swap out in banana pudding. Bourbon is also a great alternative to vanilla extract in general, so put down the vanilla extract as your baked goodies and desserts deserve better.
You can also infuse the bananas or the whipped cream with bourbon
Aside from adding bourbon to just the banana pudding itself, you can incorporate the spirit in the whipped cream that tops the dessert. First, use our absolute best method for whipping cream, and that's to whip the heavy cream with a whisk and by hand. Then, mix a splash of bourbon into the whipped cream to top your boozy banana pudding.
To further elevate your bourbon-laced banana pudding, consider soaking bananas in bourbon then caramelizing them with sugar in a skillet over the stovetop. You can then incorporate the bourbon-soaked bananas directly into the pudding or slice up them to top the whipped cream.
You can also consider making a quick bourbon sauce to pair with your pudding. For example, we've elevated bread pudding with a sweet bourbon sauce. The boozy sauce can be used like caramel and chocolate drizzle, and adds another layer to banana pudding. Finally, no one says you can't sip bourbon while enjoying banana pudding. Bourbon and banana pudding are just meant to be together.