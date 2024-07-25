Few desserts are easier to make or more satisfying than a classic banana pudding recipe; however, there are always ways to upgrade a classic. In this case, we're elevating banana pudding with a little booze — bourbon.

A few splashes of bourbon is the ultimate upgrade for a classic banana pudding because of all the delicious tasting notes in bourbon that complement the dessert. You see, the most common tasting notes in bourbon include vanilla, smoke, nuts, and fruits. These beautiful flavors all complement the vanilla and fruity sweetness of banana pudding well.

Ready to incorporate bourbon into your banana pudding? First, consider one of the top 10 bourbons to use when baking and making desserts. You want a bourbon with a finish that is gentle, soft, and sweet, like Maker's Mark, a good choice for desserts. Then, instead of mixing vanilla extract into the banana pudding, mix in bourbon. Use about a tablespoon of bourbon for every teaspoon of vanilla extract you swap out in banana pudding. Bourbon is also a great alternative to vanilla extract in general, so put down the vanilla extract as your baked goodies and desserts deserve better.