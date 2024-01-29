Is Maker's Mark Bourbon A Good Choice For Desserts?
Not only can bourbon be used to make some amazing cocktails, but it can also be used in baking where, like other spirits, it can accentuate the existing flavors and aromas. But, of course, some bourbons are better than others when it comes to using them in desserts — so, where does Maker's Mark stand?
Maker's Mark is actually one of the best bourbons to use when baking because of its sweet and smooth finish — and because it's designed to have no bitterness left over after the distilling process. Plus, its flavor profile sounds like it could be a dessert in and of itself with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, and ginger, as well as more subtle notes of vanilla and caramel.
One thing to note is that, while using Maker's Mark will bring more depth of flavor to your dessert, it should be used in desserts that don't need a strong bourbon flavor to them. In other words, if bourbon is the star of the show, then you may want to go with a bourbon that's stronger than Maker's Mark. But if you're just looking to bring out the richness and highlight the existing flavors, Maker's Mark is the perfect choice.
Dessert options for an infusion of Maker's Mark
A good place to start when it comes to bourbon-infused desserts is a pie that already calls for bourbon like the Derby Pie, which is a blend of chocolate and walnuts, as well as bourbon. Because this pie calls for just a couple tablespoons of bourbon — as the chocolate and walnut flavors are meant to be front and center — this is the perfect dessert to utilize that bottle of Maker's Mark.
The Derby Pie also gives you a good jumping-off point for other desserts that will benefit from a splash of Maker's Mark bourbon — namely, desserts that are nutty and chocolatey. Perhaps, you could add Maker's Mark to a pecan pie, fudgy brownies, or a chocolate caramel tart.
Another option is to add a bit of Maker's Mark to a cinnamon-flavored dessert, seeing as cinnamon is one of the main flavor notes of the bourbon. How about a batch of cinnamon rolls or monkey bread? Or maybe you want to upgrade a batch of traditional snickerdoodle cookies by infusing some smooth, sweet Maker's Mark bourbon into them.