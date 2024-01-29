Is Maker's Mark Bourbon A Good Choice For Desserts?

Not only can bourbon be used to make some amazing cocktails, but it can also be used in baking where, like other spirits, it can accentuate the existing flavors and aromas. But, of course, some bourbons are better than others when it comes to using them in desserts — so, where does Maker's Mark stand?

Maker's Mark is actually one of the best bourbons to use when baking because of its sweet and smooth finish — and because it's designed to have no bitterness left over after the distilling process. Plus, its flavor profile sounds like it could be a dessert in and of itself with notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, and ginger, as well as more subtle notes of vanilla and caramel.

One thing to note is that, while using Maker's Mark will bring more depth of flavor to your dessert, it should be used in desserts that don't need a strong bourbon flavor to them. In other words, if bourbon is the star of the show, then you may want to go with a bourbon that's stronger than Maker's Mark. But if you're just looking to bring out the richness and highlight the existing flavors, Maker's Mark is the perfect choice.