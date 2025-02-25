5 Kirkland Signature Products That Flopped With Costco Customers

Kirkland Signature is the only store brand at Costco and accounts for over 20% of the wholesaler's profits. To say the brand is successful would almost be an understatement, since it has grown to outsell big brands like Coca-Cola. But every brand that has reached the highest milestones has seen some flops throughout its history, Kirkland included. Among them were the short-lived food court Mango Smoothie, the infamous Light Beer, and even the boxed Mac and Cheese. While certain failed products were ultimately pulled off the shelves after disappointing the wider customer base, others have curiously remained in Costco's product lineup.

Costco fans are known for voicing their disapproval when things aren't living up to the standard they're used to from Kirkland Signature. The five items listed below have full threads dedicated to them on social media, where disappointed shoppers come together to reminisce about how awful the now-discontinued products were — or warn other potential customers against buying the ones still in stock. Fortune may favor the bold, but however boldly Costco rolled out these products, they were ultimately not favored by the store's loyal customers.