5 Vintage Cocktails No One Drinks Anymore

While there is a definite list of classic cocktails that must be mastered by any practicing bartender, a more obscure line up of vintage cocktail recipes have been relegated to lovers of boozy history and those in the know. Some cocktails poured in the 1800s didn't quite find the buzzy favor other drinks like Manhattans and negronis did, and the recipes eventually fell off menus. Determined appreciators of bold flavors and classic recipes have reimagined some of these old timers for more modern palates, however, and some of the original recipes have been poured at themed parties and specialty establishments.

Whether you're looking to host a retro bash or are simply yearning for a taste of nostalgia, you have a slew of cocktails to peruse and start slinging. Plus, not only do many of these older cocktails pack serious punch, they often have interesting origin stories, were named to poke fun at politics, or were developed in honor of then-current events. We have compiled a shortlist should you want to revisit a forgotten classic or two.