The London Calling Is A Cheeky Take On The Gin Sour Cocktail

If you don't consider yourself a certified mixologist, it might be best to try the London Calling at a solid cocktail bar first. But we'll outline the basic recipe just in case you fancy a homemade boozy drink. For one London Calling, the recipe calls for 1 ½ ounces of London dry gin with ½ ounce each of Fino sherry, simple syrup, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, two dashes of orange bitters, and a grapefruit twist. You'll combine the liquids in a shaker with ice, shake well, then strain into a chilled coupette glass (or martini glass) and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Gin is the star of the cocktail, so it's essential to use a London dry gin because it doesn't have extra sweeteners like other gin varieties. Otherwise, you might end up with a cocktail that's too sweet. Popular brands of dry gin include Beefeater, Bombay Sapphire, and Tanqueray London Dry, all of which should easily be found at your local liquor store.

If you want to order this cocktail while you're out, it probably won't be found at your neighborhood dive bar so try a cocktail lounge with well-trained mixologists.