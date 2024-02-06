What Is Applejack And Why Does It Belong In Your Cocktails?

Any enjoyer of spirits is sure to be familiar with classic liquors like vodka, gin, tequila, whiskey, and rum. You may have even dabbled in a few deeper cuts like Aperol or coffee liqueur thanks to popular cocktails like the Aperol spritz and the espresso martini. However, there are many other spirits that are well worth your time. Today, we're sharing our favorite lesser-known liquor that deserves its time in the spotlight: applejack.

Applejack is a special type of apple brandy that has a rich history in the United States. What makes it so unique is the way it was first distilled all the way back in the 1600s. Makers of this spirit would use a method called jacking, which involved freezing the water out of apple cider to make it a higher proof. These days, it is instead standard practice to raise the alcohol content of apple brandy by simply blending it with another neutral liquor, but it remains an American classic. Many enjoy this spirit for its boozy, distinctly apple-forward flavor as well as its relative smoothness and drinkability despite its higher alcohol content — typically from 20 to 40 percent ABV but sometimes even higher.