Green Vs Yellow Chartreuse: What's The Difference?

Legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson's holy trinity for inspiration was marijuana, cocaine, and Chartreuse. In his song "'Til the Money Runs Out," Tom Waits sings about buying "a pint of green Chartreuse" when "ain't nothin' seems right." A round of Chartreuse shots even features in one scene in Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof," where an actor lays eyes on the bright green liqueur and is moved to exclaim, "What the f*k is that?!"

Apart from its rich, vivid hues, this dimensional liqueur is known for its storied history. The recipe is protected by the Carthusian monks of the French Alps (yes, really), who have been the exclusive producers of this herbal elixir since the 1700s. The recipe for Chartreuse is based on 'The Elixir of Long Life,' an ancient manuscript given to the monks in 1605 by François Annibal d'Estrées, a marshal under King Henry IV. The sacred alchemical manuscript is written in code, which took the monks over 100 years to decode, and to this day, the monks follow a system of checks and balances in which each person only knows a portion of the recipe. In other words, no single person on Earth knows the full recipe of Chartreuse – and the Carthusian monks follow a vow of silence, to boot.

Today, there are two types of Chartreuse, green and yellow, each with its own unique flavor and formula. Beyond their colors, the main differences that separate the green from the yellow are their base spirits, flavors, and potencies.