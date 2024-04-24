Green Chartreuse Is The Herbal Upgrade Your Hot Chocolate Needs

You don't need much to perk up your next cup of warm comfort. Enter green Chartreuse, the liqueur that can turn a regular mug of hot chocolate into a minty, refreshing treat for mature palates. It's a simple add-in that packs a kick, and you don't need to be a professional barkeep to get started.

Green Chartreuse imparts cooling peppermint notes into your steaming, frothy beverages and complements not only the temperature of your drink but the added spices that you sprinkle into your favorite hot chocolate recipes. Ginger, cinnamon, and cardamon all play well with the boozy inclusion, and when topped with a dollop of homemade honey whipped cream, this is a beverage that will have you reaching for seconds. The richer the better when it comes to a decadent winter warmer, so pull out all the stops with shavings of dark chocolate to garnish your drink. You may be reminded of the last time you snacked on chocolate-covered mint cookies after a meal or housed chocolate-dipped mints in a movie theater.