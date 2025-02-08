The Creamy Dip That Becomes 10X Better With Spicy Ground Beef
Every time a snack transcends into meal territory, a foodie gets their wings. All on its lonesome, creamy hummus makes a timeless vegan appetizer with raw carrots and pita. But, if you walk on the omnivorous side, hummus with ground beef is a popular Middle Eastern mezze dish, and with its mouth-watering interplay of deep meaty flavor and mild, nutty hummus, it's no mystery why. The combo also packs toothy textural intrigue as that creamy hummus gets bulked up by the beef. A subtle kick of spicy heat seals the deal, taking your hummus game to the next level.
If you're feeling ambitious, you can whip up your own batch of homemade creamy hummus in less than 10 minutes with a handful of ingredients and a food processor. Or, for quicker prep time, that browned, seasoned ground beef can be drained and stirred into a tub of store-bought hummus. Fold the ground beef into the hummus to thoroughly incorporate, or neatly scoop the beef on top of the hummus without mixing to serve.
For a complex, multilayered spice, season your ground beef with warming cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, and bittersweet oregano. If classic savory spice is more your style, use paprika, chili powder, cumin, and garlic. Or, to create a more sweet-spiced profile, season your ground beef with cinnamon, cumin, Aleppo pepper, and allspice. Whatever seasonings you choose, simply add your ground beef to a skillet, shake in the spices, and saute until browned.
Spicy ground beef hummus is the snack and spread you've been missing
You can also cook your spicy ground beef in an Instant Pot, as we did for these spicy ground beef tamales. In fact, this spicy ground beef filling can totally be used as a recipe for the meat you stir into your hummus. (Homemade hummus can also be made in an Instant Pot, for the record). To customize your mezze, try experimenting with different meat seasonings and different hummus flavors. That savory beef would make a welcome addition to roasted red pepper hummus or garlic hummus.
To complete the meal, scoop it up with a toasted pita and pair it with a bright green salad. A glass of chilled Albariño would complement both the spiced beef and the nutty hummus. For an elevated presentation, you could top your spicy ground beef hummus with a drizzle of quality olive oil, chopped fresh parsley or mint, and a sprinkle of roasted pine nuts.
It doesn't only have to be a dip, either. A swipe of spicy ground beef hummus would make a robust addition to a copycat Panera Mediterranean veggie sandwich, loaded with sweet peppers, cucumber slices, feta cheese, red onion, tomato, and fresh greens. Or, spread it on a spicy fajita burger with sauteed peppers and onions. Your beefed-up hummus could even be dolloped on top of a rice bowl or a platter of grilled eggplant.