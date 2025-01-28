The Popular Buffet Dish You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Geminis are kind of notorious for being two-faced, but the truth is that these signs are just incredibly curious and sociable. While yes, it's true that they're represented by twins — an image that is usually depicted with two masks, it has nothing to do with them being sneaky or secretive. In fact, these signs couldn't keep secrets if their lives depended on it. The real reason why they're represented by twins is because the only way they'd be able to do everything with the number of friends and interests they have is if they could split themselves down the middle and be in two places at once.

While that may not be physically possible for them, the popular buffet dish they'd be might be of some help. Served in flavors from jalapeño and cheddar to everything, sesame to blueberry, and plain to cinnamon raisin, it's probably no surprise that the Gemini would be a bagel. Conveniently set right next to the toaster, along with some single-serving cream cheese spreads and elevating toppings, a bagel is perfect for the Gemini because it always starts with cutting your chosen bagel flavor in half.

Also, considering these signs love to gossip and bagel spreads are the perfect hack for hosting brunch, the two should go hand in hand. Just as long as there are mimosas in attendance, too.