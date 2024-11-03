The Baked Potato Food Truck That TikTok Can't Get Enough Of
Apparently, the U.K. can't get enough delicious baked potatoes — and neither can TikTok. Spud Bros, a food truck (or spud tram as it's referred to locally serving personalized baked potatoes from an old trolley carriage, has amassed more than 2.1 million followers on the app, with one post reaching more than 73 million views. Jake and Harley Nelson, the two 20-something brothers who took over the tram in Preston Flag Market three years ago, say that they have been intentional about using social media to build a name for themselves and the business, which has been a fixture of the Preston, England market since the 1950s.
Previously known as The Hot Potato Tram, the Nelson brothers represent a new generation for the British street food trolley. The old tram has been passed down since first opening in the Flag Market in 1955, and while it was previously under the Rhode-Roberts surname, it has very much remained a family affair. Jake and Harley Nelson are the sons of Tony Nelson, a good friend of Keith Roberts Junior, who entrusted him with it after his passing in 2020.
The tram was Jacob's first job, and when the time came a few years ago, he and his brother decided to take the business off of their father's hands. Spud Bros has only skyrocketed since. While the spud tram has been drawing in local Prestonians for decades, the Nelson brothers' social media expedition has brought people from far and wide to get a spud.
The prices and toppings at the Spud Bros tram
Like any other food truck, menu is limited at the Sprud Bros — and while a hot potato might sound like a rather simple thing to get on a plane for, it makes sense why someone might crave one on a typically cold and dreary English day. Upon walking up to the hot potato tram, visitors will have the option to order their baked potato with or without a selection of toppings including cheese, baked beans, tuna, mayonnaise, chili con carne, coleslaw, and butter or garlic butter. Spud Bros also offers halal options and has even recently collaborated with other U.K. brands like Nurishh to offer a vegan cheese option.
At Spud Bros, a small serving — which includes one potato with cheese, and beans — will run you £3.50 GBP, or the equivalent of $4.50 USD. A medium spud, which includes one and a half potatoes with beans and cheese, will cost you another dollar, while a large spud, which includes two potatoes with beans and cheese, will only cost you an additional 50 cents.
But customers believe it's the additional toppings and sauces that set these spuds apart from the rest, some of which might cost you extra. Spud Bros is known to frequently offer deals, even once bringing its prices back to the 1950s with spuds for under 50 cents. Although, given the success, you should always expect a queue.