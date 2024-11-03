The Baked Potato Food Truck That TikTok Can't Get Enough Of

Apparently, the U.K. can't get enough delicious baked potatoes — and neither can TikTok. Spud Bros, a food truck (or spud tram as it's referred to locally serving personalized baked potatoes from an old trolley carriage, has amassed more than 2.1 million followers on the app, with one post reaching more than 73 million views. Jake and Harley Nelson, the two 20-something brothers who took over the tram in Preston Flag Market three years ago, say that they have been intentional about using social media to build a name for themselves and the business, which has been a fixture of the Preston, England market since the 1950s.

Previously known as The Hot Potato Tram, the Nelson brothers represent a new generation for the British street food trolley. The old tram has been passed down since first opening in the Flag Market in 1955, and while it was previously under the Rhode-Roberts surname, it has very much remained a family affair. Jake and Harley Nelson are the sons of Tony Nelson, a good friend of Keith Roberts Junior, who entrusted him with it after his passing in 2020.

The tram was Jacob's first job, and when the time came a few years ago, he and his brother decided to take the business off of their father's hands. Spud Bros has only skyrocketed since. While the spud tram has been drawing in local Prestonians for decades, the Nelson brothers' social media expedition has brought people from far and wide to get a spud.

