12 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Pancakes

Pancakes are easy to make, highly customizable, and utterly delicious, so it's easy to see why they have remained such a popular breakfast staple over the years. Whether they're topped with maple syrup and served with bacon or accompanied by whipped cream and berries, pancakes can be enjoyed in multiple ways and stacked up in numbers to create a hearty morning meal. However, because pancakes are so easy to make, and because many folks cook them in large batches, ending up with far too many is an all too common occurrence. There are plenty of tips out there for what to do with leftover batter, but far fewer for what do with the cooked pancakes that you now have less of an appetite for. Sure, you can pop them in the fridge and continue to eat them with syrup for the rest of the week, but after a day or two, this starts to feel a little mundane — and your pancakes will reach their prime relatively quickly.

Fortunately, there are plenty of creative ways to use up your leftover pancakes that extend beyond a second breakfast. From tasty snacks to upgrades for your savory dishes, leftover pancakes can be transformed into something entirely new in multiple ways, oftentimes with very little prep or additional ingredients required. So if you have a stack at home you've been meaning to use up, you're sure to find a way to give them a new lease of life with one or more of these suggestions.