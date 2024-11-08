10 Ways To Upgrade Homemade Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's pie, a dish that hails from the U.K., may be one of the most comforting dishes you could possibly make on a cold fall or winter night. Traditionally made with lamb (but essentially the same as the beef-based dish known as cottage pie), this casserole is layered with vegetables, gravy, and mashed potatoes, which take on a lovely, crispy texture once they spend long enough in the oven. And the best part? It's a relatively easy and inexpensive dish to make, so you can make it a part of your weekly rotation if you're really in the mood for something warm and comforting.

But why stick to the same old shepherd's pie you always make when you could switch things up and put together an elevated version of the classic? We've compiled a list of ideas that will help you upgrade your homemade shepherd's pie. Some of these ideas are simpler than others, but they'll all help you arrive at a more delicious dish. So, get ready to retire grandma's recipe for the night and instead try out one of these fun upgrades.