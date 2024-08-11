Give Shepherd's Pie A Delightful Twist And Use Sweet Potatoes

Order shepherd's pie at a pub in the United Kingdom or at an eatery in the United States, and it's traditionally topped with dollops of mashed potatoes. Those creamy spuds make up an essential component of the dish that offers a starchy contrast to the rich, meaty filling underneath. Typically, the potatoes used are a starchy choice like russets, but we think you should switch it up and try sweet potatoes instead.

The orange tubers that you might typically reserve for sweet potato casserole during the holidays work well for shepherd's pie. While they have a similar texture to white potatoes, they also have a nutty and slightly sweet taste compared to plain-tasting spuds. These unique flavors complement the richer flavors in the dish like ground meat and tomato paste. And if you need more convincing to try this twist with your next shepherd's pie, know that sweet potatoes beat out white potatoes with nutrients like beta carotene and vitamin A for a slightly more nutritious take on your meal.