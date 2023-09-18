Indian Keema Takes Cottage Pie To A Spicy New Level

Nothing says "comfort food" like ground meat and potatoes. Today, we're exploring one simple way to elevate cottage pie — a Northern English dish made from ground beef and diced veggies with a layer of mashed potatoes on top, all baked together in a casserole dish. This St. Patrick's Day fave is about to get a whole lot spicier with the introduction of keema.

If you haven't tried it before, keema (aka "kheema" or "qeema") is a traditional North Indian dish made from ground lamb and slow-simmered aromatics. We're talking onions, garlic, green chiles, and spices like cumin, turmeric, ginger, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder, among others. The spiced ground lamb dish is stirred with peas and tomatoes and served with pita, naan, rice, or roti. It's also used as a filling for samosas and in biryani. This keema cottage pie is a when-worlds-collide cultural culinary fusion that's greater than the sum of its parts — and it's all about the spices. Plus, it makes for a one-pan meal impressive enough for parties yet low-key enough for family dinner on busy weeknights. (Pro tip: For easy entertaining, you can assemble keema cottage pie ahead of time and slam it in the oven right before dinnertime.)