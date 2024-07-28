Use Leftover Pulled Pork For An Easy And Flavorful Take On Shepherd's Pie
If your last BBQ left you with heaps of leftover pulled pork in your refrigerator, you have tons of fun new dish options for your next easy dinner. There are so many creative, tasty ways to use leftover pulled pork other than a boring (albeit classic) pulled pork sandwich. Why not try something unique like shepherd's pie?
A traditional shepherd's pie usually consists of ground beef mixed with veggies and topped with a hearty layer of mashed potatoes. It's a well-rounded, comforting dish that gives you a wholesome bite of protein, vegetable, and starch in each bite. It can also be super versatile. Pulled pork can be swapped out for ground beef easily, since it's a flavor-packed protein that can be cut into smaller pieces and will hold up well when mixed with vegetables and topped with potatoes.
Pulled pork is one of those meats that can actually maintain its flavor and texture well over time, even after resting in the refrigerator. The fatty, tender meat will continue to absorb juices in the fridge, so it should reheat nicely in a shepherd's pie. It'll offer savory, smoky flavors and a more tender mouthfeel than regular ground beef might. Using leftovers is always budget-friendly, but shepherd's pie itself is also easy on the wallet and your schedule, especially if you use canned or frozen veggies. Topping it off with instant mashed potatoes slashes prep time and cost even more.
Use all your BBQ leftovers to enhance your shepherd's pie recipe
Even if your pulled pork recipe is already slathered in barbecue sauce, you'll want to add more to the leftovers to keep everything moist and saucy when using it in shepherd's pie. Play around with different barbecue sauce flavors or levels of spice to make this recipe your own. You can refer to our classic shepherd's pie recipe to build this simple dish. You'll add frozen peas, corn, and carrots to your meat mixture and add this all to a baking dish. You can keep the veggies frozen since they'll cook when you put the entire dish into the oven. Smooth a layer of mashed potatoes over the pork and veggies, and bake at a lower temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 60 minutes to avoid drying out the pork.
Up the BBQ essence and make the most of your cookout leftovers by tossing in any leftover roasted sweet corn or chopped grilled vegetables you may have as well. You'll wind up with an incredibly savory, barbecue-sweet shepherd's pie that couldn't be easier to execute. Shake this recipe further and add some extra fiber and antioxidants by swapping regular mashed potatoes for sweet potatoes. Plus, sweet potato and smoky-sweet barbecue sauce will add even more depth of flavor to the dish. Add leftover bacon on top, throw in caramelized onions to complement the pork, or top with a layer of cheddar cheese to enhance this recipe even more.