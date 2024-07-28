Use Leftover Pulled Pork For An Easy And Flavorful Take On Shepherd's Pie

If your last BBQ left you with heaps of leftover pulled pork in your refrigerator, you have tons of fun new dish options for your next easy dinner. There are so many creative, tasty ways to use leftover pulled pork other than a boring (albeit classic) pulled pork sandwich. Why not try something unique like shepherd's pie?

A traditional shepherd's pie usually consists of ground beef mixed with veggies and topped with a hearty layer of mashed potatoes. It's a well-rounded, comforting dish that gives you a wholesome bite of protein, vegetable, and starch in each bite. It can also be super versatile. Pulled pork can be swapped out for ground beef easily, since it's a flavor-packed protein that can be cut into smaller pieces and will hold up well when mixed with vegetables and topped with potatoes.

Pulled pork is one of those meats that can actually maintain its flavor and texture well over time, even after resting in the refrigerator. The fatty, tender meat will continue to absorb juices in the fridge, so it should reheat nicely in a shepherd's pie. It'll offer savory, smoky flavors and a more tender mouthfeel than regular ground beef might. Using leftovers is always budget-friendly, but shepherd's pie itself is also easy on the wallet and your schedule, especially if you use canned or frozen veggies. Topping it off with instant mashed potatoes slashes prep time and cost even more.