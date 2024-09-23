Shepherd's Pie Poutine Recipe

Though the true origins of poutine are varied, there's no doubt that the cheesy French fry creation is purely Canadian. Unofficially considered the national food and even served at sporting events, the uniquely warm, gooey, and messy dish is beloved by Canadians and is a must-have for traveling tourists. You can add countless toppings, but at its core, poutine must have three things: french fries, gravy, and cheese curds.

Shepherd's pie is a creation from the other side of the pond, somewhere between Ireland and the U.K. Technically made with lamb mince but considered interchangeable with cottage pie's beef, the "pie" is made up of a vegetable and meat–filled gravy and warm mashed potatoes. You might have caught the similarities between the two dishes: Both potato-based and full of gravy, shepherd's pie and poutine make for the ultimate dish when they're combined into one. In this recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn, crispy french fries and a ground beef gravy topped with warm, gooey cheese curds bring the best of both dishes together. Made for fun, messy nights, this is a quick and easy dinner that is hard not to enjoy, no matter your age.