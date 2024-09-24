The Best Wine To Pair With A Classic Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's pie is a classic go-to for fall and winter dinners because of its filling coziness, delicious mix of textures and flavors, its ease of preparation, and is a great way to use up the veggies hanging out in your fridge. The name "shepherd's pie" has been around since the late 19th century, but people were likely feasting on this warming dish long before that. Because it is such a long-standing favorite, we're thinking about ways to elevate a simple shepherd's pie and enjoy it in new ways. One of the best approaches to that is a stellar wine pairing, so the wine and shepherd's pie can mutually highlight each other's flavors. We asked an expert for the best shepherd's pie wine partner.

"Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon is ideal for classic shepherd's pie because [their] ripe fruit flavors and moderate tannins complement the savory, hearty meat and vegetables of the dish while balancing its richness," says Wissam Baki, executive chef at AMAL in Miami. Baki's recommendation is an example of a professional-level wine-pairing process, considering how texture, intensity, and flavors between the food and the wine will match each other, contrast each other, and balance each other. Wine should bring some acidity and astringency to cut through rich foods and cleanse the palate, and should also be an intensity match, which bolder wines like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon are for hearty shepherd's pie.