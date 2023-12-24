Use A Muffin Tin To Make Snackable Shepherd's Pies

As delicious as a simple shepherd's pie recipe might be, we understand there are reasons you might want to make this dish easier to dole out, portion into individual servings, or present in a more aesthetic way to the guests sitting at your dinner table. Enter muffin tins, a convenient culinary hack to help you prepare your favorite shepherd's pie recipes in hand-held pieces. Not only can you accommodate a variety of dietary preferences in one pan, but making these cupcake-sized portions in advance can help ensure you have more time to socialize with the guests at your dinner parties as these individual portions can be kept in airtight containers for several days.

Similar to making a regular shepherd's pie, coat your muffin tin with cooking spray, press mashed potatoes down into the bottom of each slot, and mold the starchy base around the sides. The potatoes will be baked until brown and serve as the base for the rest of your chosen fillings.