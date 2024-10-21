12 Old Hollywood Stars' Favorite Ways To Eat Steak

Steak is one of those foods that never goes out of fashion — the dish has been enjoyed across countless cultures, prepared in many different ways, and for hundreds of years. Something about it seems to fill us up and satisfy our bellies and taste buds in a primordial way. So long as there are cows, humans will likely be eating steak. One subculture of steak aficionados was Old Hollywood, which boasted a number of famous actors who loved to eat steak in its various forms.

From the simplicity of a classic grilled ribeye to more elaborate presentations like steak au poivre, the variety of cuts and cooking techniques made it a favorite among famous meat lovers. In fact, we've put together a list of Old Hollywood actors and their favorite ways to eat steak to prove it. Some of these steaks were consumed in famous restaurants that are still around today, while others were prepared at home in the company of family and friends. Whatever the case, steak was the name of the game.