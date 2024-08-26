What's The Difference Between Bratwurst And Kielbasa?

Ask a meat-lover: All sausages are not created equal. Today, we're deep-diving into two of the most common links, bratwurst and kielbasa. They're both subtler and milder than spicy chorizo or pepperoni. Both are also tightly-packed into casings that provide a satisfying onomatopoeiac "pop" or "snap" when you bite into them. But German bratwurst and Polish kielbasa taste wildly different, and as such, they're better fits for different culinary uses.

Bratwurst is a mildly-spiced German link sausage. Beyond Germany, bratwurst has accrued an enthusiastic international audience. It's common fare in British pubs alongside mashed potatoes and gravy, and is a popular addition to Japanese okonomiyaki savory pancakes. In America, "brats" are served as a hotdog alternative at barbecues and football tailgates, loaded with sautéed onions and green peppers, red pepper flakes, and spicy mustard and paired with coleslaw and potato salad. Specific to the American Midwest, bratwurst are commonly served on Wisconsin's Sheboygan hard rolls, a little-known regional icon.

Polish kielbasa, on the other hand, is something of a culinary chameleon. It's at least as commonly enjoyed sandwich-style as it is as a bold, flavorful sausage ingredient in a myriad of different recipes. Home cooks can use kielbasa in French cassoulet, New Orleans-style red beans and rice, or sweet-spicy Korean-inspired gochujang baked beans, and that's just the beginning of the differences between these two well-known, well-loved European cased meats.