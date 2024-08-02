14 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Grilling Bratwurst, According To The Pros

Summer is the season for grilling — there's no doubt about it. And while the starlight is often on the hamburgers and the hot dogs, we think the attention should be shifted towards an even more flavorful option: the bratwurst. And before you even ask — no, they are not the same thing as hot dogs. German bratwurst comes in many different regional varieties, but generally speaking, they're made with a medley of pork, beef, and/or veal and have a little more of a fatty, gristly sausage bite than a ho-hum hot dog. The divine texture and juiciness of this sausage makes it an excellent filling for a sandwich, especially when it's covered with tantalizing toppings like sauerkraut, mustard, and onions.

If you're adventuring outside of the traditional grilling menu and adding bratwurst to your barbecue itinerary, you'll need to read up on how to correctly cook this sausage to optimize its succulent texture and meaty, satisfying flavor. Luckily, we've consulted several grilling and brat experts on how to best grill these sausages, including Weber grill master Jason Pruitt, owner of Lottie's Meats Chelsey Maschoff, professional barbecuer Melissa Cookston, and Eric Rowse, lead chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles. Fire away!