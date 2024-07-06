The Only Type Of Brats You Should Be Butterfly Cutting

German bratwurst has one thing that's consistent across its many regional varieties: It has a sturdy texture with a coarser grind than other types of sausage, and the crisp snap of the casing on a grilled brat is one of life's pleasures. While there are multiple ways to cook brats, there are almost no good reasons to butterfly cut just any type of bratwurst, and there are a couple of great reasons to butterfly those that are already cooked, cured or smoked. Butterflying a raw brat is typically a no-no in the sausage world. Why? For one, attempting to cut a raw sausage in half will only result in the contents spilling from the casing. Two, if the insides don't come all the way out and you manage to get them onto the heat, the fat and moisture will simply escape, resulting in dry, less flavorful brats.

So which types are you butterfly cutting? All brats are made up of parts of pork, veal or beef — or a combination thereof — and mixed with spices, herbs, and sometimes other yummy things like wine. They're sold fresh, or you can buy them smoked or cured, which is what you want to focus on when choosing brats to prepare with the butterflying method. If you have fresh, uncooked brats on hand and aspire to butterfly them and throw them on the grill, choose a pre-cooking method (such as boiling, baking, grilling, or pan-frying).