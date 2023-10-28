For Brats With Better Color, Sear Them Before They Hit The Slow Cooker

Cooking dinner in a slow cooker is a surefire way to make a delicious meal with little effort and even fewer dishes to wash. That goes for many recipes, including slow-cooker bratwurst with onions, potatoes, and cabbage. Slow cooking keeps these tasty sausages tender while amplifying the flavor with aromatics like onion and liquids such as beer. But there's one essential step to locking in the flavor of the sausages before you switch on the slow cooker: Searing the brats.

There are a couple of advantages to searing bratwurst in a pan before they go into the slow cooker. First, it will give them an appealing golden-brown color so they're more aesthetically pleasing when it's time to serve. Our slow-cooker beer brats recipe developer Michelle McGlinn says, "I highly recommend searing the brats first so they are golden brown and slightly charred," and continues, "Brats are otherwise gray when cooked in liquid."

Perhaps even more importantly, searing the sausages also gives them deeper flavor thanks to the caramelization process. And it will also give them a crunchy skin to hold up to the liquids they'll be slow cooking in for hours. This ensures a good contrast of textures in your finished dish, too.