Use Good Kielbasa In Red Beans And Rice If You Can't Find Andouille

On any given Monday, stroll into a New Orleans bar, and you're likely to find a cheap or even free pot of red rice and beans simmering therein. The tradition is centuries old and started as a thrifty, low-maintenance meal that could simmer all day while foodies came and went. Today, steaming pots of red beans and rice stand ready to be scooped into waiting Styrofoam bowls and enjoyed city-wide. Some Nola barflies even embark on "red bean crawls" in which they sample the dishes from all of the local bars. For the rest of us, foodies outside of the French Quarter can still whip up our own pots of this protein-packed comfort food at home — and if you can't find andouille sausage, kielbasa makes a fitting understudy.

Classic New Orleans-style red beans and rice combines sturdy, hearty ingredients on a fluffy rice bed, but the star of the dish is really the sausage. If you've never worked with it before, andouille is a strongly flavored pork sausage with a sharp, smoky, spicy taste. It's a popular ingredient in many Cajun-style dishes from jambalaya to hush puppies. Andouille is stocked in many grocery stores and butcher shops, but if the sharp sausage is nowhere to be found in your local market, kielbasa is available at all kinds of retailers from Polish delis to Whole Foods. Thanks to its identical cooking needs, kielbasa makes a quick and easy stand-in with a few flavor tweaks.