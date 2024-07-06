9 Easy And Delicious Mexican Corn Recipes

Corn is a cornerstone of Mexican cooking, which isn't surprising, since the nation is one of the top 10 corn-producing countries in the world. The United States sits at the top of that list, so many Americans are familiar with delicious Mexican dishes that celebrate the golden yellow kernels. If you've been lucky enough to taste Mexican street corn, more commonly called elote (which just means "corn"), then you know that this nation's cuisine knows how to put some ears to use. But there's oh-so-much more to discover, as highlighted by this list of easy and delicious Mexican corn recipes.

With this collection of nine recipes, you can try your hand at creating a tantalizing array of dips, soups, salads, tacos, salsas, pasta, and more. Many call for Mexico's signature method of charring the corn before putting it to work. Get ready for see some surprise ingredients, as well as options for quick-fix dinners, fancy multi-layered entrees, and tips for grilling corn both outside and indoors.