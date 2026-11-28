Lately, coffee drinkers have been leaving behind the Keurig and autodrip in favor of more traditional, simpler coffee brewing methods, and I'm here for it. There's the French press and pour-over, of course, but one contraption that sometimes gets glossed over is the humble moka pot.

Before the moka pot, espresso was only accessible from a café or if you were willing to shell out thousands of dollars on a machine. But the moka pot brought freshly brewed espresso into the home on the cheap — or, at least something pretty darn close to espresso. Unlike a percolator, a moka pot uses steam and pressure to brew stovetop coffee that many equate with espresso. Technically, this brew isn't genuine espresso, but it's robust enough to scratch the itch and make delicious drinks that normally require the real deal.

If you're looking to brew a quintessential, strong cup of espresso-like joe in your moka pot, don't opt for whatever beans you use in your autodrip or French press. I'm a professional barista and coffee fanatic, and I've had the chance to experiment with a variety of beans in a moka pot, from classic espressos to more unconventional options. Here, I've compiled my favorite store-bought ground beans to use in a moka pot. Are they a substitute for freshly ground coffee from your favorite local roaster? No. But when time or money is short and you need a quick bag of coffee for impromptu guests or an unexpected late night ahead, these are the beans to stock up on.