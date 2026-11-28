7 Best Store-Bought Ground Coffees For Your Moka Pot
Lately, coffee drinkers have been leaving behind the Keurig and autodrip in favor of more traditional, simpler coffee brewing methods, and I'm here for it. There's the French press and pour-over, of course, but one contraption that sometimes gets glossed over is the humble moka pot.
Before the moka pot, espresso was only accessible from a café or if you were willing to shell out thousands of dollars on a machine. But the moka pot brought freshly brewed espresso into the home on the cheap — or, at least something pretty darn close to espresso. Unlike a percolator, a moka pot uses steam and pressure to brew stovetop coffee that many equate with espresso. Technically, this brew isn't genuine espresso, but it's robust enough to scratch the itch and make delicious drinks that normally require the real deal.
If you're looking to brew a quintessential, strong cup of espresso-like joe in your moka pot, don't opt for whatever beans you use in your autodrip or French press. I'm a professional barista and coffee fanatic, and I've had the chance to experiment with a variety of beans in a moka pot, from classic espressos to more unconventional options. Here, I've compiled my favorite store-bought ground beans to use in a moka pot. Are they a substitute for freshly ground coffee from your favorite local roaster? No. But when time or money is short and you need a quick bag of coffee for impromptu guests or an unexpected late night ahead, these are the beans to stock up on.
Lavazza Espresso
One of the easiest ways to make better coffee in your moka pot is to opt for a classic espresso blend — and the quintessence of store-bought espresso is Lavazza. Lavazza's espresso is meant to evoke the essence of a classic Italian espresso, and since it's so accessible in the U.S., it's the preferred brand for classic cappuccinos and even sipping espresso. I appreciate that — unlike so many store-bought espressos — Lavazza's classic roast is roasted medium as opposed to dark. This slightly lighter roast helps it retain its unique characteristics, like its fruity, floral flavor profile as opposed to a robust, smoky one. Toasty, bitter flavors from over-roasting are more common for cheaper espresso blends. The blend is also made up of 100% arabica beans, giving it a naturally bright, sweet flavor.
When brewed with a moka pot, Lavazza Espresso Ground Coffee really shines — even more so in the moka pot than as real espresso shots brewed with a proper machine, if you ask me. The moka pot gives the coffee a heavier body than if it were brewed as drip coffee or in a French press, but not too heavy. The steam-powered brewing gives the final espresso-like product a richness that complements the natural fruity notes.
This is a pre-ground moka pot coffee to make on-the-go for guests whose tastes you're not familiar with. It's well-rounded and mild enough that it won't only suit certain preferences. It's also versatile enough for any coffee application, be it sipping hot, making sweet drinks, or tossing over ice.
Community Coffee Dark & Bold Espresso Roast
For myself and many other coffee professionals in my circle, Community Coffee is one of the grocery store brands that first taught me coffee gets better than day-old Chock Full O' Nuts. Community's Dark & Bold Espresso Roast, made from a blend of Central and South American beans, is for those who get giddy at the site of a shot that's so rich and dark it looks like a black void.
I've had this coffee as both genuine espresso and strong moka pot coffee, which is a bit like a cross between espresso and drip. I much preferred it as the moka pot brew. As traditional espresso, the smoky character of this coffee is accentuated almost to a fault. Its robust, velvety body, combined with the smokiness, is almost too much to bear. The moka pot version, on the other hand, tastes quite a bit sweeter and more balanced.
I don't advise sipping this coffee straight, unless you're trying to channel your inner Agent Dale Cooper from "Twin Peaks" and sip a cup "black as midnight on a moonless night." I prefer a rich, dark-chocolate espresso like this with a little sweetener and a splash of cream if I want a quick wake-up. Or, if it's the middle of the day and a treat is in order, these ground beans make a delicious mocha with all the fixings.
Peet's Major Dickason's Blend
Even though it's a fairly big chain and a grocery store brand, the roastmasters at Peet's Coffee are surprisingly meticulous. But I recommend you skip coffee from the chain itself and opt for ground bagged beans instead if you want the best of Peet's. Generally speaking, most of the brand's coffees work well in a moka pot. They're known for being roasted on the darker side, with low acidity and a rich body that makes many of them mimic the mouthfeel and flavor of espresso. However, Peet's premier Major Dickason's blend is a standout for an Italian-inspired espresso-style brew.
Normally, I avoid store-bought dark roasts since they tend to be over-roasted, but Peet's Major Dickason's Blend is my favorite exception, especially for the moka pot. It's a full-bodied coffee hailing from the Americas and Indo-Pacific, and like most coffee from the latter region, it has a uniquely earthy, spicy character. The spice is balanced out with sweet chocolate notes (likely thanks to the beans of the Americas) to create a coffee that's complex but easily drinkable.
In the moka pot, the spiciness of the brew really shines, and the slightly syrupy body tastes delicious with just a tiny splash of cream or as a traditional macchiato. If you choose to order the coffee on Peet's website, you can select your preferred grind size. There's no option for the moka pot specifically — which calls for a grind size between drip and espresso, but for this coffee, a drip grind works fine.
Café Bustelo Espresso
A lot of people think of instant espresso when they think of Café Bustelo, and I can't say I blame them. It's my go-to instant coffee for making iced drinks on the fly and to keep on hand for coffee emergencies. But for many coffee aficionados, Café Bustelo's Espresso Ground Coffee is the store-bought moka pot brew, and I'll admit that I also fall into this camp.
The iconic yellow bricks of espresso are a must to have stashed away in your pantry if you brew coffee with a moka pot. Even if you usually reach for bougie brews, Café Bustelo offers a quintessential espresso flavor that's great for both sweet drinks and sipping. It has a potent chocolatey character typical of Latin American coffee that's accentuated by notes of nuts and caramel. The brand claims the coffee is roasted dark, but it reads on the taste buds a little lighter than a typical dark roast.
Although Café Bustelo is a great store-bought coffee to drink black, when it's brewed with a moka pot, I love it with a touch of caramel syrup. Using just a little allows the syrup to enhance the coffee's natural toasted sugar notes. Turn it into a caramel latte with plenty of oat or whole milk or a frothy cappuccino with a dusting of cinnamon. Since Café Bustelo Espresso is ground fine for traditional espresso brewing, make sure not to tamp it down too much in your moka pot — the steam created by the brewer isn't too fond of packed-in grounds.
Wegmans Organic Bold
Although it has a reputation for being pretty pricey for a regional grocery chain, before you visit Wegmans for the first time, know that its private-label products are affordable and of outstanding quality, generally speaking. This holds especially true for the store's house-brand organic coffee. For drip brewing, you can't go wrong with any Wegmans organic beans, but Bold — the dark-roast option — is absolutely delicious as a moka pot espresso.
Like Café Bustelo, Wegmans Organic Bold is categorized as a dark roast, but it leans more medium-dark — the perfect roast level for a sipping espresso. In fact, the natural honey-like sweetness of these beans makes it great for sipping straight or enjoying as a macchiato. It has a subtle chocolatiness and slight zesty spice to it that lends itself to exceptional syrupy drinks without convoluting the profile. In fact, in a review on the Wegmans website, one customer calls these beans a cheaper dupe of Peet's Major Dickason's, and I'd have to agree. While Wegmans Bold doesn't have quite the same spicy character as the Peet's coffee blend, it's a great choice for those who love Major Dickason's but want something that's a little more neutral and versatile.
Barissimo German Dark Roasted Coffee
Coffee from Aldi? Hey, don't knock it 'til you try it. A discount grocery chain may not be the first place you think of when you're searching for a great brew for your moka pot, but Aldi's Barissimo German Dark Roasted Coffee makes a surprisingly well-rounded cup of joe. It has all the smoky notes you expect from espresso and a subtle chocolatiness that makes it taste warm and comforting. Its minimal acidity makes it even more comforting, and it's a great choice for those who want an entire moka pot's worth of coffee to drink in one sitting. There's even a bit of a nostalgic quality to this coffee, too — even if it's your first time sipping it, it'll likely feel like you've been drinking it your whole life.
In my many experiences with Aldi, if it's a German food, the chain is probably going to do it right. That certainly stands true for this German-style dark roast. I can't say I've had much in the way of Deutschland's brews to compare it to, but there's something distinctly European about this Aldi coffee. It's shockingly mellow for how dark it is, but underneath the tame flavor profile is a layer of smokiness that really comes to life in the moka pot.
Those who like a robust cup will enjoy this moka pot brew straight, but I also recommend trying it with plenty of cream and sugar to see how the smokiness plays with the creamy sweetness. Or, add a little dark chocolate syrup — like this one from Torani — to make a decadent, complex dessert out of your moka pot drink.
Medaglia d'Oro Italian Roast Espresso
If you like the idea of an inexpensive, pre-ground espresso to keep on hand for an impromptu latte or quick caffeine rush, but you don't vibe with Café Bustelo, give Medaglia d'Oro Italian Roast Espresso a try. Café Bustelo is distinctly milk chocolate-like, quite sweet, and very versatile and tame in flavor. Meanwhile, Medaglia d'Oro is much darker, more savory, and smokier — it's like Café Bustelo's bolder counterpart.
Those who enjoy a complex shock to the taste buds will likely enjoy sipping Medaglia d'Oro brewed in a moka pot straight. You'll detect notes of nuts, creamy liqueur, and dark chocolate and notice its void-like black color. Add a tiny bit of honey (no milk) to a cup of this rich brew and all those unique, intricate notes will be enhanced by the sugar and floral quality of the honey. If that's too much for your palate, add a splash of cream. You'll find the smokiness is tampered a bit, but all of those wonderful complexities are still apparent.
I love Medaglia d'Oro for mochas made with equal parts coffee and milk or funkier tasting cappuccinos with a slight dusting of nutmeg. Oddly enough, it also works well with some fruity flavor syrups — I'm particularly fond of blueberry, since it isn't too tart to convolute the smoky nature of this coffee. Like Café Bustelo and other coffees ground for espresso, Medaglia d'Oro is ground quite fine — a little bit more fine than you'd want in a moka pot — so, be sure not to pack the grounds in too tightly.
Methodology
To put together this list of store-bought ground coffees that work well in a moka pot, I relied solely on personal experience with each coffee. I've brewed each of these coffees using a moka pot at one point or another, and six of the seven I've brewed using other methods. With that experience, I was able to compare and determine that the moka pot produced a particularly tasty coffee, even compared to traditional espresso, French press, or drip. I have over a decade of professional barista experience and have brewed a variety of other coffees, including other store-bought coffees, using a moka pot, which is one of my preferred ways to brew at home.
Along with choosing coffees that I've brewed and enjoyed myself, I also only chose beans that are available in the United States and come pre-ground for convenience. I stand by the fact that the best coffee in all applications is fresh, whole-bean coffee roasted recently and to your preferred roast level, but there's no substitute for the convenience of coffee that just needs to be scooped into a moka pot and set on the stove. These are the beans to toss in your cart at the grocery store and have on hand for a rainy (or sleepy) day.