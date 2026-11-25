Coffee Cake Is Twice As Good When You Dump In A Can Of This Rich And Moist Pie Filling
Half of the appeal of coffee cake is its sheer simplicity. Most recipes come together in minutes using a handful of ingredients, and the combination of soft cake and sweet streusel topping is all you need for a satisfying treat. But this doesn't mean there's no room for fun additions — in fact, pumpkin pie filling can make your favorite coffee cake twice as cozy and tasty.
This creative use for canned pumpkin pie filling turns average coffee cake into an autumnal delight bursting with warm, sweet, slightly earthy flavor. The spices in the filling complement the flavorings found in many recipes, such as cinnamon and brown sugar, while the extra moisture from the pumpkin works to make the cake itself more moist and soft. You'll fall in love with the rich, pillowy crumb filled with hearty pumpkin goodness.
Whether you plan to use canned or homemade filling, keep in mind that pumpkin pie filling is different from pumpkin purée. The former is sweetened and spiced, while the latter is nothing but puréed squash. If you want to use your favorite brand of canned pumpkin in your coffee cake, you have to add sugar and pumpkin pie spice to the purée first so it provides the right flavor boost. Once you have your filling, you can thoroughly mix about 1 cup into your coffee cake batter for pumpkin flavor in every bite, or spread the filling over the batter in the pan before adding the topping and baking, forming a distinct pumpkin layer.
The types of coffee cake that pair best with pumpkin pie filling
Pumpkin pie filling elevates plain coffee cake wonderfully, but it's even better when added to recipes with complementary flavors in the mix. Adding pumpkin filling to our espresso crumb coffee cake, which uses espresso powder in both the cake and crumb topping, would make for a dessert that tastes just like a pumpkin spice latte. The sour cream in our recipe also adds even more moisture in tandem with the pumpkin, creating a super soft crumb.
A crumbly hazelnut coffee cake would also be divine with the addition of pumpkin pie filling. Our hazelnut cake isn't the dry kind of crumbly — rather, the streusel topping is delightfully crunchy and crumbly from plenty of chopped nuts. The spiced pumpkin perfectly complements the nutty, brown sugar-cinnamon flavors in the topping. If caramel is one of your favorite fall flavors alongside pumpkin, don't hesitate to try a whiskey caramel-glazed coffee cake with a pumpkin twist. Add a dash of pumpkin pie spice to the glaze to really bring all the flavors together. Coffee cakes with maple, apple, chocolate, or cranberry flavors would also pair perfectly with pumpkin.
If you'd like to make your pumpkin coffee cake extra easy, the brands Krusteaz and Bob's Red Mill landed in the top two spots in our ranking of store-bought coffee cake mixes, while pumpkin proved to be our favorite Bonne Maman pie filling. Combining these products will surely lead to a tasty end result.