Half of the appeal of coffee cake is its sheer simplicity. Most recipes come together in minutes using a handful of ingredients, and the combination of soft cake and sweet streusel topping is all you need for a satisfying treat. But this doesn't mean there's no room for fun additions — in fact, pumpkin pie filling can make your favorite coffee cake twice as cozy and tasty.

This creative use for canned pumpkin pie filling turns average coffee cake into an autumnal delight bursting with warm, sweet, slightly earthy flavor. The spices in the filling complement the flavorings found in many recipes, such as cinnamon and brown sugar, while the extra moisture from the pumpkin works to make the cake itself more moist and soft. You'll fall in love with the rich, pillowy crumb filled with hearty pumpkin goodness.

Whether you plan to use canned or homemade filling, keep in mind that pumpkin pie filling is different from pumpkin purée. The former is sweetened and spiced, while the latter is nothing but puréed squash. If you want to use your favorite brand of canned pumpkin in your coffee cake, you have to add sugar and pumpkin pie spice to the purée first so it provides the right flavor boost. Once you have your filling, you can thoroughly mix about 1 cup into your coffee cake batter for pumpkin flavor in every bite, or spread the filling over the batter in the pan before adding the topping and baking, forming a distinct pumpkin layer.