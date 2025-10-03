10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Pumpkin Pie Filling

As the weather starts to cool down and our skies turn gray again, we look forward to the bright fall hues to fill our lives with color again. The leaves become beautiful shades of amber, orange, red, and yellow, signaling that it's time to embrace all the autumnal pumpkin flavors we love this time of the year. Perhaps you've already stocked up on some cans of pumpkin pie filling to set you up for the season of baking, or you're just coming up with your fall-to-winter shopping list. Canned pumpkin pie filling is a must-buy, not only because it makes our pie-making easier, but also because it has so many other uses, too.

You may have a bunch of ideas for recipes that require pumpkin puree, and perhaps you're wondering if you can use canned pumpkin pie filling as a substitute for pumpkin puree? Well, it depends on what you're making. They are not the same because pumpkin pie filling often contains pumpkin puree and additions like sugar and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. So it's already spiced, and usually a lot sweeter than the more neutral base of pure pumpkin puree. There are plenty of ways this already sweet and spiced product can come in handy, from baked goods, drinks, and even savory applications. Here are a few creative ways to use canned pumpkin pie filling.