10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Pumpkin Pie Filling
As the weather starts to cool down and our skies turn gray again, we look forward to the bright fall hues to fill our lives with color again. The leaves become beautiful shades of amber, orange, red, and yellow, signaling that it's time to embrace all the autumnal pumpkin flavors we love this time of the year. Perhaps you've already stocked up on some cans of pumpkin pie filling to set you up for the season of baking, or you're just coming up with your fall-to-winter shopping list. Canned pumpkin pie filling is a must-buy, not only because it makes our pie-making easier, but also because it has so many other uses, too.
You may have a bunch of ideas for recipes that require pumpkin puree, and perhaps you're wondering if you can use canned pumpkin pie filling as a substitute for pumpkin puree? Well, it depends on what you're making. They are not the same because pumpkin pie filling often contains pumpkin puree and additions like sugar and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. So it's already spiced, and usually a lot sweeter than the more neutral base of pure pumpkin puree. There are plenty of ways this already sweet and spiced product can come in handy, from baked goods, drinks, and even savory applications. Here are a few creative ways to use canned pumpkin pie filling.
Make your own pumpkin spice syrup
When we're thinking about pumpkin and fall, there's one thing that probably comes to mind first, and that's a classic pumpkin spice latte. If you can't get enough of a cup of hot, steaming PSL on the crisp fall mornings, then making your own syrup is one of the best ways to use canned pumpkin pie filling. It may surprise you to know that a lot of store-bought pumpkin spice syrups don't actually contain any pumpkin and are mostly just about the spices. However, if you make your own with pumpkin pie filling, you'll infuse your syrup with an actual pumpkin flavor. Plus, it's already spiced, so it couldn't be easier.
To make your syrup, you'll need to simmer your pie filling with water, brown sugar, and, if you really like a pronounced taste of warm spices, the optional extra cinnamon, cloves, and whatever spices you like. Once everything has dissolved and infused, becoming one tasty, uniform concoction, strain it through a fine mesh strainer to separate the pulp. And voila, you've made your own pumpkin spice syrup. You can add this to any drink you like, and especially to make your own luscious coffee at home. The bonus is that you're probably having a much better latte, and you're saving a lot of money while doing so! In this economy, this is a real win.
Brew some festive pumpkin nog
For those of us who may prefer a stiff drink over a PSL, there's also a great way to use canned pumpkin pie filling in boozy beverages. You probably know eggnog, but pumpkin nog is a wonderful, and arguably even better version. Pumpkin nog is made in much the same way as eggnog, but you include pumpkin pie filling in the mix too, and because it's already spiced, you don't have to add more spices if you don't want to.
There are different ways that people go about making eggnog, so you can use your usual recipe and just incorporate the pumpkin filling into the yolk mixture, after you've beaten them to the correct, creamy consistency. If your canned pumpkin pie filling is already really sweet, you may want to use less sugar than what your eggnog recipe calls for. If you prefer an egg-free version, it gets even easier. Simply blend together pumpkin filling with ice cream, rum, and evaporated milk, and chill in the fridge. You'll have a rich, egg-free pumpkin nog that's just as good, and if you want it more spiced or sweeter, you can add honey and more spices to your desired taste. Pumpkin nog makes for the perfect Halloween drink, or even as a Thanksgiving dessert drink. Plus, it's the best reason to enjoy a season-appropriate eggnog-like cocktail earlier, instead of having to wait until Christmas time.
Get cozy with pumpkin stuffed ravioli
It's not uncommon for us to play with salty and sweet in our savory dishes, so it should come as no surprise to you that you can use canned pumpkin pie filling in your savory recipes, too. Sure, it will be a bit sweeter than using plain pumpkin puree, but this can actually make the dish even tastier if you know how to balance it. One delicious option is to make pumpkin-stuffed ravioli with your pumpkin pie filling. This will save you so much time in the already laborious process of making ravioli, and you'll be thankful to just open a can for the ravioli filling. The lightly spiced aromas will give your ravioli a more warming and festive feel, and you can add complementary elements like pine nuts or almonds to make it all come together.
Then, if you want to add more savory ingredients to the ravioli to mellow out the sweetness, you can incorporate umami-packed cheese like the pecorino element in this rich and cheesy pumpkin ravioli with almonds recipe. You can also leave out the nutmeg in this recipe, as your pumpkin pie filling probably already has some in it. Finish with a herby sage butter for the ultimate elevated pumpkin ravioli dish, and you'll be revisiting this recipe time and time.
Indulge in pumpkin crème brûlée
A classic crème brûlée is an almost unbeatable dessert to indulge in, any time of the year. While it's already an almost perfect recipe, it doesn't hurt to give it a flavor upgrade that could take it to new heights and give it a fun fall twist. Yes, pumpkin pie crème brûlée is a thing, and it's glorious. The crème brûlée will also have a pretty orange tinge as a result of this addition. A bit of spiced pumpkin adds a layer of flavor to what can be a bit of a one-note vanilla flavor. But, still add your vanilla extract/essence because it will work well with the warm spices in the canned pumpkin pie filling.
Using pumpkin pie filling makes it a cinch to make, and you will just whisk some into your beaten egg and sugar mixture, along with the heavy cream and a pinch of salt. Since it's already spiced, you don't need to add any more spices. If you like your desserts to have enough sweetness, then you don't need to tweak the sugar level, but you can also minimize the sugar amount somewhat since your pie filling is already sweetened. Enjoy cracking the sugar shell and getting into this comforting creation.
Whip up pumpkin cold foam for your latte
There are things we may order at a coffee shop that seem too complicated to recreate at home. Cold foam may intimidate the average person, but it's much simpler than it sounds. People have different ways they might like to make it, but you don't need to be a professional barista to shake up a Starbucks-inspired cold foam. All you need is three ingredients: cream, milk, and syrup. Then, you just shake that up in a closed Mason jar. Unlocking this simple technique means you can even make your own pumpkin cold foam at home. And canned pumpkin pie filling is perfect for this. A cold foam is sturdy enough to hold pumpkin puree, and it's even enriched by the added thickness, flavor, and sweetness.
In your mason jar, add two or three tablespoons of pumpkin pie filling along with the rest of your cold foam ingredients, and shake, shake, shake. Use this to top your next latte with, or even an iced cold brew. If you want to take it into your evening drinks, it's even a delicious addition to an espresso martini.
Fry up some filled pumpkin pie donuts
For the avid home bakers, a filled donut can be a satisfying task to create, but it is still a lengthy one. For this, your canned pumpkin pie filling can be an extremely helpful addition. Firstly, filled pumpkin pie donuts are the things dreams are made of, and the fluffy outside is only enhanced with the deliciously spiced, soft center. Secondly, instead of having to roast or cook some pumpkin and make a filling from scratch, using canned pumpkin pie filling will save you from having to make a whole element, and focus on the dough and other trickier parts of the recipe.
You can use the filling as the donut filling on its own, or you can make a pumpkin pie custard to fill your donuts with. For even more pumpkin flavor, double up on the pumpkin by adding pie filling to the dough batter, too. It's a long process, but the result will be well worth it. Coat your fried donuts in pumpkin pie spices and sugar for the perfect finishing touch.
Start your day with pumpkin pancakes
Breakfast can be one way we set ourselves up for the day. If it's a busy day, we may grab something unexciting to eat on the go, but slower days call for homemade pancakes. There's little that can compare with whipping up a batch of fresh pancakes for breakfast, or even a dessert later in the day, and giving them a pumpkin pie spin can take them from good to great. Pancake batter is the perfect place to use pumpkin pie filling, as it seamlessly whisks into the batter, adding both flavor and texture to your pancakes. The best part is that the pie filling already has all the spices you want.
Pair them with pecans to make this exquisite pumpkin and pecan pancake recipe. The trick is to whisk the pumpkin pie filling in with your wet ingredients, like your eggs, vanilla, melted butter, milk, and heavy cream, if you're using it. Then, stir your wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon before folding in your pecans. Top your finished pancakes with butter and maple syrup, and your fall breakfast has never looked so good.
Warm up with pumpkin and lentil soup
Colder weather will always make people feel like soup, and there's no tastier way to warm up. Soup can range from a one or two-ingredient easy meal to a multiple-step process. Thankfully, your pumpkin pie filling has a place in soup season, and makes it even quicker to get a hot, satisfying meal on the dinner table. Pumpkin and lentil soup is a no-brainer when we're coming up with fall and winter soup options. It's filling, nutritious, and rich. Using your canned pumpkin pie filling can make for an even more vibrant curried pumpkin and lentil soup.
Turning what is a sweet element into a savory soup actually creates opportunities to deepen the flavors and ingredients. The spices in your canned pie filling will play well with the curry spices like coriander and cumin, which will help turn it more savory. Then, the addition of red lentils will absorb all that flavor too. Once you've simmered everything and blended it all, you'll be left with a velvety and rich soup that will warm you up from the inside.
Make a decadent pumpkin butter
People are quite familiar with apple butter, but its lesser-known relative, pumpkin butter, is just as good. Pumpkin butter can be the perfect thing to keep in your fridge for all kinds of autumnal treats, and it goes great on anything from toast to oatmeal to pancakes. It's even a delicious cupcake or muffin topping, and would add a lot of character to a cheeseboard. Pumpkin butter is as delicious as it sounds, and pumpkin pie filling is the secret ingredient to making it accessible to make your own homemade version.
In its essence, pumpkin butter is a concentrated version of spiced and sweetened pumpkin puree, and it's cooked down until it's thick and dark brown, similar to jam. Using pumpkin pie filling is a nifty way to go about it, as it's already spiced and will become even sweeter as it's cooked down. There's no one way to make pumpkin butter, but mixing your canned pumpkin with some apple juice, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and a small amount of cayenne pepper will work a treat. Mix everything up and cook it low and slow for up to an hour, until it thickens and reduces significantly. Once it's cooled down, you can throw in a little butter and store it in an airtight container in the fridge. You'll want to slather it over everything, but it also goes really well in this gingered pumpkin and rum cocktail recipe.
Impress with a pumpkin and sage risotto
Another savory meal that's perfect for using canned pumpkin pie filling is risotto. A warm, hearty pumpkin risotto can be incredibly comforting and requires using pumpkin puree. Using your pie filling will save you some steps, and add to the creaminess of the dish; plus, a little sweetness can be a welcome addition, but there are numerous ways to balance it. The bacon, vegetable stock, and crispy sage in this autumn harvest pumpkin risotto would do that beautifully. Frying your sage will help crisp it up and create a lovely, crunchy texture to top your risotto with. Finish up with parmesan cheese to give that cheesiness that goes so well in risotto.
Rather than trying to dilute the sweetness of the canned pumpkin, bring out the sweetness in other savory ingredients like onions and garlic by roasting them. This will tie everything together and create more complex sweet and savory notes in your risotto. There's almost no way you can go wrong by doing so.