6 Store-Bought Coffee Cake Mixes, Ranked

You know that coffee cake doesn't actually have coffee in it, right? If not, don't worry, you're in good company — it was only when I made my first coffee cake over a decade ago that I learned that coffee is not, in fact, a typical ingredient in the bake (though it can certainly be added). Rather, the scrumptious baked good has come to be named as such because it makes for a perfect morning pairing with coffee, the ideal pick-me-up on days when not even your favorite bean juice can make you perky enough.

Coffee cake is notoriously easy to make, and you can take advantage of endless variations of it, but the convenience of a boxed mix is undeniable. Even though most of the mixes I tried for this tasting included added steps of spreading cinnamon sugar between layers of batter, none were too labor-intensive to dissuade even the sleepiest morning baker. I picked up one of every box of coffee cake mix I could find at my local grocers; I was somewhat surprised to find that there weren't more on offer than the six I brought home, but at least that made my ranking process a bit easier. I ranked the following mixes from worst to best based primarily on flavor, texture, and the quality of the cinnamon swirl component.

