10 Ways To Put Your Muffin Tins To Work Beyond Muffins And Cupcakes

Although muffin tins start with the word "muffin," they're a surprisingly versatile kitchen tool that can be used to construct many dishes. In some cases, they can help their contents retain their shape, and they can withstand being placed both in the oven and in the freezer. Many households already have a muffin tin or two lying around, making them a convenient cooking tool.

The next time you grab your muffin tin to bake, think of all the edible possibilities you can create. From grab-and-go breakfast bites to gelatinous delights, the opportunities are seemingly endless. Below, we've shared some creative uses for your muffin tin; some may be ones you already know, but others may come as a pleasant surprise.