10 Ways To Put Your Muffin Tins To Work Beyond Muffins And Cupcakes
Although muffin tins start with the word "muffin," they're a surprisingly versatile kitchen tool that can be used to construct many dishes. In some cases, they can help their contents retain their shape, and they can withstand being placed both in the oven and in the freezer. Many households already have a muffin tin or two lying around, making them a convenient cooking tool.
The next time you grab your muffin tin to bake, think of all the edible possibilities you can create. From grab-and-go breakfast bites to gelatinous delights, the opportunities are seemingly endless. Below, we've shared some creative uses for your muffin tin; some may be ones you already know, but others may come as a pleasant surprise.
1. Single-serve egg bites
These grab-and-go, protein-packed egg bites, made popular by large coffee chains like Starbucks, can be made using a single muffin tin. For copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites, spray your muffin tin with cooking spray to prevent the contents from sticking to your tin. Avoid overfilling your muffin tins, as they will expand as they bake; three-quarters of the way full will suffice. Once baked, gently run a knife around the edges of each egg bite to release them from your muffin tin; be sure to cool them before eating.
Muffin tin egg bites can be frozen for up to two months and thawed overnight in the refrigerator, making them an ideal option for meal prep. To spice up homemade egg bites for a better breakfast, consider adding a combination of diced meats like bacon, ham, and sausage. Or, to prevent breakfast fatigue, experiment with different cheeses or add seeds, such as sesame, or seed-heavy spice blends, like everything-but-the-bagel seasoning.
2. Oatmeal bites
Oatmeal bites are another wonderful grab-and-go breakfast option. Some days, you want something that feels a little lighter and is easier to enjoy on the go — that's where oatmeal bites come in. You'll want to spray your muffin tin with cooking spray before pouring in your oatmeal mixture, as this helps create a crisper outer layer than baking cups would.
Don't forget to add some of your favorite mix-ins, like diced dates for a chewy texture, dried cherries and chocolate chips for added sweetness, and nuts like hazelnuts, pecans, and walnuts for added crunch. If you're planning on making these for meal prep, you can store them in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to five days. These treats are also easy to freeze; simply wrap them and store them in the freezer for at least one month. When you're ready to enjoy them again, reheat them in a microwave.
3. Small-batch potato gratin
Gratin dauphinois, or potato gratin, is a French delicacy that can be prepared in bite-sized portions inside a muffin tin. To assemble each portion of the potato gratin evenly inside your muffin tin, fill each slot halfway with a stack of thinly sliced potatoes, sauce, and cheese, then add another layer of potatoes and cream before baking. Cook times vary, so be sure to check the potatoes by gently poking them with a knife to ensure they are tender all the way through before removing the tin from the oven.
Once baked, run a knife around the edges of each potato stack to release it from the muffin tin, and let it cool for a few minutes. Before serving, garnish with fresh herbs like thyme, parsley, or tarragon for added color and flavor. The results will be a wonderful contribution to a large family dinner, potluck, housewarming party, or work gathering.
4. Cornbread cups
Cornbread cups are the perfect addition to a hearty, home-cooked meal and can even be enjoyed during breakfast with eggs or with butter and honey. They are great for experimenting with, so feel free to toss a cup of corn kernels into your batter for potent corn flavor, or replace refined sugar with honey for more floral notes. You can also fold in shredded cheese, bacon, and fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme. To prevent your batter from sticking to your muffin tin, use liners, cooking spray, or butter, the latter two of which will leave your cornbread cups with crisper outer edges than baking cups would.
If you're making these around the holidays, try your hand at a pumpkin brown butter cornbread recipe for an added touch of seasonal flavor. Guests can also enjoy cornbread cups as is, or as a savory cornbread "cupcake." To achieve this, spread some mashed potatoes on each cornbread cup, drizzle the tops with gravy, and garnish with parsley. Cornbread cups can be kept at room temperature for a couple of days, or you can freeze them for several months.
5. Yorkshire pudding
This English staple is historically baked inside a muffin tin. However, it's not often associated with its cooking vessel, which is why it's on our list. Yorkshire pudding is not a "pudding" in the American sense. Instead, it mimics a popover and swells in the oven while it bakes. It's traditionally served with a roast dinner or with other English staples like bangers and mash.
Making a Yorkshire pudding requires a two-step process. The first part requires pouring fat drippings or oil into each slot of your muffin tin and popping it into the oven to get extra hot. The second half requires pouring a chilled batter over the hot oil before popping it back into the oven for its final round of baking. Though they are nice and billowy when removed straight from the oven, they do deflate after a few days. You can store your Yorkshire pudding inside an airtight container in your refrigerator for up to three days and reheat as needed.
6. Mini chicken pot pies
Mini chicken pot pies are the ultimate muffin tin recipe, as they are great for potlucks and picnics alike. If you already have a favorite recipe for this classic dish, reuse it and make slight adjustments to prepare it in a muffin tin rather than a skillet or pie pan. You'll want to cook the filling and cut your puff pastry into round circles beforehand. To assemble the mini pies inside your muffin tin, fill each slot with your pre-cooked, creamy filling and top with a puff pastry circle before placing the tin into the oven to bake.
To reduce your preparation time, pick up canned and frozen store-bought ingredients like rotisserie chicken, or, better yet, just repurpose chicken leftovers from the day before. You can also pick up cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup for the filling. To spice things up, consider transforming your pies into mini curried chicken pot pies for added flavor.
7. Mashed potato cups
For the days when coming up with a brand-new dish for dinner seems draining, consider mashed potato cups. You can either repurpose day-old mashed potatoes or make a fresh batch for this savory dish.
There are multiple mashed potato cup recipes to choose from. You can create a mashed potato cup that acts more like a savory muffin, meaning it has all of the toppings folded in with the potatoes. Or, you can press the mashed potatoes against the sides of each muffin tin slot, creating an open space in the center for your fillings, which you can add once the potato cups come out of the oven.
This dish is great for an interactive, buffet-style dinner in which multiple toppings (or leftovers) are laid out on a countertop for guests to use to customize their individual potato cups. Toppings are plentiful and can include a variety of ingredients like chorizo, bacon, ground beef or ground turkey, peas, onions, leeks, and, of course, cheese and sour cream.
8. Chocolate-covered Oreos
Chocolate-covered Oreos are ideal for multiple celebrations like birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers, and more. But you don't need a celebration to indulge in these chocolatey treats — any ordinary day will do. To create the sweet treats, you can use any flavor of chocolate, whether it's milk, dark, or white chocolate. And if Oreo cookies aren't your thing, swap them with a cookie of your choice, like strawberry meringue cookies, peanut butter cookies, and so on.
For the most mess-free process, line your muffin tin with baking cups beforehand, and have your cookies and melted chocolate readily available. Once your Oreo cookies have been dipped in your chocolate, place them inside each baking cup, top with sprinkles, and place your tin in the refrigerator to chill. The nice part about chocolate-covered Oreos is how customizable they are. You can use different flavored Oreos, experiment with various toppings, add a chocolate drizzle on top, or skip it altogether. The presentation is truly up to you.
9. Bite-sized ice cream cake
This frozen treat tastes just as good on a summer's day as on a rainy day. To start, either line your muffin tin with liners or plastic wrap if you plan on removing the ice cream cakes from the tin and serving them individually on a large platter. When assembling your cakes inside your tin, remember that ice cream cake always needs a solid base. This means tightly packing the bottom of each muffin tin slot with store-bought or homemade cake, or alternatives like crushed cookies, graham crackers, or brownies.
Then comes the ice cream layer. You can create any combination of flavors you'd like, but consider fun takes on popular desserts, such as strawberry ice cream paired with chocolate cake to mimic chocolate-covered strawberries, or chocolate-caramel ice cream with coconut cake to mimic Samoas. For added fun, decorate the tops of your bite-sized ice cream cakes with chocolate chips, sprinkles, or whatever else your heart desires before popping them in the freezer to set. And if you're planning on making this sweet treat for a birthday party or other event, they can be prepared up to a week in advance.
10. Jell-O cups
Jell-O desserts are notorious for retaining their sturdy shape. However, rather than investing in gelatin molds, you can use muffin tins to create miniature Jell-O cups. Muffin tins should be lined to make removing the gelatin desserts simple. The result: a beautifully proportioned dessert that can be topped with a dollop of whipped cream for extra flair.
Fruit is a popular addition to Jell-O, but for the best results, you should avoid using fresh fruit. The reason is that gelatin is derived from collagen, and incorporating fresh fruits like kiwi, mango, figs, and pineapple, which contain enzymes, can disrupt the delicate chemistry of the dessert and lead to a watery consistency. To avoid structural mishaps, play it safe and opt for canned fruits or fruit cocktails.