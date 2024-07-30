Your Ice Cream Cake Always Needs A Solid Base. Here's Why

Maintaining the cake's stability is the primary function of the solid base. "It's nice because when you're cutting into it, you want to be able to cut all the way through and have it hold its structure," Tyler Malek says. "If you have ice cream or a sauce or a jam at the bottom, you're going to cut into it, and have this melty mess underneath. Having a more solid base also soaks up all the melty goodness as you're eating through it."

For reference, you can use a thin layer of cake, like the nostalgic confetti cake that Salt & Straw uses in its ice cream cake or use crushed graham crackers per Malek. Other flavorful and sturdy options for the base include crumbled Oreo cookies, a layer of brownies or blondies, or even crushed pretzels or potato chips for a sweet-and-salty take on the cake. If you use an option other than traditional cake, make sure to pack the bottom layer tight in the pan to prevent any ice cream or other ingredients like jam from seeping through.

