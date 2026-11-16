14 Alternatives To Eagle Rare 10 Year That Taste Just As Good (If Not Better)

Eagle Rare 10-year is a bourbon that has many impressive qualities. Its 10 years of maturation make it a well-rounded whiskey, but one that still has plenty of character. It manages to strike a balance between being flavorful and easy to drink. Yet there are a few good reasons to look for alternatives. Finding a bottle in liquor stores can still be an issue at times, and when you do, the price can be a little higher than you'd be hoping for. For around $56.99, it can stretch your budget. Conversely, you may enjoy Eagle Rare but want something with a similar profile that offers something different.

Whatever your reasons for seeking an alternative, I have you covered here. There are plenty of bourbons that offer a similar experience, with a few that may even be more suited to your palate. Having spent many years exploring, tasting, and writing about American whiskey, I've used my experience to pick out 14 bottles I believe offer an appealing alternative. Not only that, but the majority of them are significantly cheaper. By the end, you'll have some great ideas for your next bottle.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.