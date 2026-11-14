11 Best High Rye Bourbons For Those Who Love Spicy Whiskey

If you like your whiskey to have a spicy edge but still appreciate its classic sweetness, high rye bourbons are a perfect middle ground. These whiskeys are made of at least 51% corn, meaning they qualify as bourbon, but they have a much higher percentage of rye in the mash bill compared to most bottles. There is no set definition of just how much rye is needed, but many people say it needs to be at least 20% rye. Rye brings out a range of spices in whiskey, leading to bolder bourbons with a bit more bite. These bottles are a great way to explore this side of whiskey without losing the sweetness that makes bourbon so appealing.

With my extensive history of tasting, reviewing, and studying bourbon, I've chosen some bottles that are not just high rye but also of exceptional quality. Each offers its own unique balance of sweetness, spice, and oak. Some of these will make a brilliant new everyday sipper, whereas others are a little more intense and may be best saved for those special occasions. Either way, all of them are worthy of your consideration if you're a high rye bourbon fan.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.