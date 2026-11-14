10 Great Value Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best
There's something so comforting about a crispy potato chip. They're the perfect bite-sized snack with a salty hint and a great crunch, but then they get even better with various seasonings. I'm partial to salt and vinegar, but I'm always down to try, buy, and eat other options. I was curious to see what Walmart's Great Value line offered in spuddy snacks, so I purchased one of each item my store had in stock.
You might think ranking chips is pretty straightforward, but I found it more nuanced than I anticipated. Flavor is a major factor, of course, but I also noticed that texture and durability were important in how much I enjoyed something. So, I judged the chips based on overall taste, execution of the advertised flavor, and the chip's strength and texture. As it turns out, not all chips are created equal. While I was pleasantly surprised by the Great Value selection, some were considerably better than others, and even so, I have notes on a couple of my top picks. More on that to come. Whip up your favorite dip recipes because you'll need something to dunk these potato snacks in.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
10. Salted Wavy
The 7.75-ounce bag of Salted Wavy Great Value chips costs $1.82 and might seem like a bargain, but I was supremely underwhelmed with this chip. The flavor is a bit bland, with a mild potato-y taste and saltiness to round it out. Nothing too interesting, but at least it's not bad. The texture, however, drops it to last place.
The chips are so brittle, crumbling under the pressure of my tongue. This does not hold up in any type of dip. I dunked it in one of those smooth guacamole cups (no chunks or pieces of tomato or anything to bog it down), and it just snapped in half. There's no way this chip would survive a dip into a thick, sour cream-based offering — or anything, for that matter. The consistency is so soft and delicate that it doesn't even seem chip-like, more akin to a veggie chip mixed with other ingredients. Great Value's chips are merely potatoes, salt, and some oil, so I can't figure out what went wrong here. It's not unappetizing, but I'd never purchase this again.
9. Ripple Salted
Great Value's Ripple Salted Potato Chips come in an 8-ounce bag for $1.82, and I truly thought it was the same product as the Salted Wavy. I thought it was a rebrand, with Walmart placing the product in new packaging, which the retailer does (I have some more insights on that later). Even when I opened the bags and took them out, I was confused. Then I took a closer look — literally. Get this: The Ripple chip is just the wavier version of Wavy. That's it.
It has more ridges, but the same delicate nature. However, in this instance, I can appreciate the added ridges because there's a little more interest in the mouthfeel and how it feels on the tongue. But other than that, it just has the same plain taste and the same strange softness. This product seems redundant. While I'd pick it over the Wavy, I wouldn't pick either of them if I had a choice in the matter. Don't let me stop you, though, as this has thousands of 5-star ratings, and another Tasting Table writer marked it as the absolute best store-bought plain potato chip. It's okay, but it cannot compete with some of the other, uh, chippier chips from Great Value.
8. Lightly Salted Original
You know what? I can appreciate a lightly salted chip. There's a time and a place when I would indeed purchase this product; however, in the context of trying it with a bunch of other chips, it is clearly a boring variety. When I placed a chip in my mouth, it just tasted like nothing. Then, once I chewed, some of that potato flavor and starchiness came through. Beyond that, though, it is relatively uninteresting; it desperately needs a kick of salt, but that would defeat the purpose.
At least here the texture is much better than the previous two. This has a classic Lay's-style thinness. It's crisp but not overly crunchy. I prefer thicker chips and chip styles, and I think this low-sodium variety would work better in a thicker kettle chip, where the potato flavor could shine. If you want a lower-sodium chip, this is a great, easily snackable option. But if we're going purely based on taste, it has to stay at No. 8. A 7.75-ounce bag of Lightly Salted Original retails for $1.82.
7. Original Salted
If you're sensing a pattern here, I wasn't too intrigued by all of the plain salted variations from Great Value. Although you can snag an 8-ounce bag of the Original Salted Potato Chips for $1.82, I would rather spend that money on one of its more intriguing flavors. These aren't the best or highest-quality plain potato chips, which keeps them low in the ranking. That said, at least the saltiness gives it a leg up over the lightly salted version.
I can taste a bit of salt and a little oily mouthfeel as I chew, which makes me want to eat more. The chips have a nice crunch even though they're pretty thin, which certainly sets them apart from the lowest-ranking options. Again, you really have to be a fan of Lay's-style chips, which aren't my favorite. These certainly don't have any major flavor flaws, and I'd probably have a few if you put a bowl out at a party, but I wouldn't seek them out. And I definitely don't think they're the best salted potato chips you can get.
6. Sour Cream and Onion
I actually really like sour cream and onion chips; they're a comforting classic flavor that makes onion the star — something I can get behind. Great Value Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips introduce more ingredients beyond sea salt; this time around, we have sour cream, buttermilk, and onion powder. It delivers that tried-and-true combination, but I feel like the flavors are too slight. It's as though the brand made a light version when I'm seeking considerably more flavor intensity, as I usually do.
I want that pungency of the onion and a bit of that tangy creaminess from the sour cream. Those elements are there, but they're just a bit too faint, which holds it back in the ranking. Compared to the salted options, it's worth ranking higher. I won't return to the Great Value iteration of the specific flavor when other options are available on the market. However, shoppers compare GV's chips to Lay's, calling out this flavor (and the next) as a top option. Additionally, they fared pretty well (similar to my placement) in a ranking of sour cream and onion chips. I got the 12.5-ounce party size for $2.50, which is undoubtedly a fantastic price.
5. Barbecue
The Barbecue Potato Chips from Great Value are delightfully complex, and this is coming from someone who doesn't necessarily reach for barbecue chips first in a variety pack. This version has a bit of smokiness, a swirl of sweetness, and a touch of tanginess that makes it even more interesting. It certainly has the most flavor out of everything so far and establishes itself as the current leader of the (chip) pack. I personally am not inclined to choose barbecue chips, but if you like them, a 7.75 oz bag for $1.82 is a great offer.
There's salt, sugar, onion powder, tomato powder, and other ingredients to give it that enticing depth. I like that I can taste a bit of everything. This hits sweet, savory, and smoky notes perfectly, with a light, crisp finish that keeps the seasonings at the forefront. I'm a fan of using natural flavors instead of artificial ones, too. Nothing tastes overwhelming, so it's perfectly well-rounded. It's a solid barbecue chip and worth the purchase if you enjoy this flavor. Though I prefer sour cream and onion in general, this brand's barbecue chip variety is better and more powerful. This would be perfect for game day, picnics, and gatherings with guests.
4. Cheddar and Sour Cream Ripple
For $2.50, you can get an enormous 12.5-ounce party size bag of Cheddar and Sour Cream Ripple Potato Chips — not a bad deal if you ask me. I like the approachable cheesiness in this spud delight. It's not overwhelming or artificial; it feels like a thoughtful balance. There's some cheddar cheese, buttermilk, sour cream, a smidge of tomato powder, garlic powder, and even blue cheese! Wow, what a delightful blend of ingredients. And even so, it doesn't taste too potent (I could go for more blue cheese stink, if I'm being honest, but I know the masses probably wouldn't love that).
I don't really pick up on any funkiness or nuttiness in blue cheese, but there's a clear cheese flavor that keeps me coming back for more chips. The Ripple design is fantastic and way, way more sturdy than the aforementioned Ripple varieties — thankfully. That means they can withstand a dunk in a jalapeño popper dip, adding flavor without overwhelming the flavor complexity. I'm not sure why there's a textural difference in the Ripple chips, but these are buttery and certainly more interesting than a lot of the previous chips. In another cheddar and sour cream chip ranking, the writer appreciated the taste but noted the texture needed a bit more structure and crunch.
I can agree with that; these Great Value chips are not too crisp, but they're still an improvement from others. While the barbecue flavor was multi-dimensional, I prefer the cheesy comfort in this cheddar variety more.
3. Kettle Cooked Spicy Jalapeño
Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Yes, these are a solid dupe for Aldi's coveted jalapeño chips. I actually wasn't a major fan when I tried them (I thought they needed more salt to round it out), but people love those Clancy's chips. Therefore, I ultimately prefer Great Value's Kettle Cooked Spicy Jalapeño Potato Chips over Aldi's version, if you can believe it. There's a better, spicier kick and perfect saltiness that make them really enjoyable. The heat level builds as I chew, with every chip leaving a spicy burst in its wake.
It's actually spicy for a store-bought chip, so you'll want to skip this if you are heat-averse. The kettle-cooked nature means they are sturdy and ultra-crispy, which is a totally new concept compared to Great Value's other chips. This is actually the only kettle chip I tried for the taste test, and I wish there were other flavor varieties in this format. I particularly enjoy the thickness. One chip feels more substantial, compared to needing to eat two or three thin chips to get a similar experience. An 8-ounce bag costs $1.97 and is worth the price and trip to Walmart. These are really great and would be good on a grazing board.
2. Queso Ripple
I have to address something here before I dive into the flavor of Queso Ripple: Many of the other chips on this list tout no artificial colors or flavors on the bag. I am not an ingredient snob; I sometimes dabble in food dyes, but I really don't think they're necessary in chips. I don't need an orange hue to taste the flavor, if that makes sense. With that said, as of this writing, Walmart is rolling out a new version of the Queso Ripple chips without those dyes, per the new ingredient list. People show pictures of the new recipe online, and even though it comes with mixed reviews, there are no more food dyes, just natural food flavorings, so I would be intrigued to try this new version. It is the same product listing and link that I used to purchase, so it appears these are still rolling out at Walmart.
Now, that being said, I can only speak to the old formula, which has a cheesy intensity with an extremely mild hint of spice that gives it a little bit of zest. There's a blend of buttermilk powder, garlic powder, MSG, other spices, and some natural and artificial flavors to give it dimension. I found myself coming back to this chip bag to enjoy the pieces and, of course, to seek out the ones with the most flavorful coating.
These are delicious and remind me of Ruffles Queso chips, which are one of my favorites. So, I'd be thrilled to buy an 8-ounce bag of Great Value Queso Rippled Potato Chips for a mere $1.82. The Ruffles version costs 2.5 times as much at Walmart.
1. Chile Adobo
Again, Walmart is rolling out a new version of the Great Value Chile Adobo Crunchy Potato Chips, so keep in mind the same disclaimer I previously mentioned about ingredients, dyes, new formulation, etc. And still, I love this flavor! It's comparable to Sabritas Adobadas flavor, which is a favorite in my household. If you can't access Sabritas, Great Value is a fantastic option at a, yep, great value. An 8-ounce bag for $1.82 is excellent, and the flavor is the best among all the options I tried, with delightful complexity.
However, this stands out a bit because its tangy element adds levity to the chips. The thin snacks are easy to eat and have an appealing crunch. The thinness works here to achieve a better seasoning-to-potato ratio, so every bite is flavorful. The seasoning remains the focal point, with additions like tomato, garlic, and onion powder, molasses, MSG, and other spices. Citric acid adds tanginess, while tomato and MSG provide a balanced umami note.
This was my favorite of the Great Value chips and the one I kept snacking on. It is complex but not complicated, which is a fine line to teeter on. These are totally worth adding to your cart and are perfect for entertaining. I need to note that the best-by date on this particular bag was from September 2026, and I tried these in November (eek), but the flavor was fine.
Methodology
I did Walmart pick-up orders for my selection of spuds and tried each one, one after the other; that means I did not pick out the expired bag, it was picked for me. Rather than eat full chips every time, I snapped off pieces to better understand the difference in flavor. I tried similar ones right after the other so I could taste the nuances between them, such as the four salted varieties. I also went back and forth between chips to better distinguish them.
To rank them, I considered taste, flavor delivery, and texture. I wanted a tasty chip that was easy to eat; something could taste good but ultimately be something I'd get tired of after a couple of bites. Instead, it needed a snack factor that kept me reaching into the bag. I also considered the general texture, as some variation affected the overall placement. For the actual ranking, the chips were eaten alone, without any dip or side to affect the flavor.
Higher-ranking chips had the best overall taste, making them easy to keep eating, while lower-ranking ones weren't as enticing. Middle-ranking chips were perfectly okay, but their flavor was not especially memorable. Ultimately, though, this is a matter of personal taste.