10 Great Value Potato Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

There's something so comforting about a crispy potato chip. They're the perfect bite-sized snack with a salty hint and a great crunch, but then they get even better with various seasonings. I'm partial to salt and vinegar, but I'm always down to try, buy, and eat other options. I was curious to see what Walmart's Great Value line offered in spuddy snacks, so I purchased one of each item my store had in stock.

You might think ranking chips is pretty straightforward, but I found it more nuanced than I anticipated. Flavor is a major factor, of course, but I also noticed that texture and durability were important in how much I enjoyed something. So, I judged the chips based on overall taste, execution of the advertised flavor, and the chip's strength and texture. As it turns out, not all chips are created equal. While I was pleasantly surprised by the Great Value selection, some were considerably better than others, and even so, I have notes on a couple of my top picks. More on that to come. Whip up your favorite dip recipes because you'll need something to dunk these potato snacks in.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.