The Absolute Best Potato Chips To Pick Up On Your Next Aldi Run

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At any grocery store, the potato chip aisle rarely skimps on options, with variations that run the gamut. Whether you're a barbecue fanatic or always opt for salt and vinegar, chips are a snack mainstay with enough iterations to appeal to any and all flavor cravings. Such variation holds up at supermarket chain Aldi, which specifically carries chips under the brand name Clancy's. While Clancy's makes all the classics, one particular chip — with one particular flavor profile — won out in Tasting Table's recent ranking of Aldi chips. The best choice at your local Aldi? Jalapeño kettle chips, which surpassed 14 other chip options to take home our top spot.

According to our taste test, jalapeño kettle chips appeal to all avid snackers — even those who aren't usually fans of the spicy pepper. That's because these particular chips aren't bland in the slightest; rather, they combine the saltiness of any quality chip with the strength of a pepper-forward option. The result isn't overwhelming but complementary and comes across as vibrant and fresh.

That's not to say, however, that you have to be in the mood for jalapeño to enjoy a bag of Aldi's chips. Other Clancy's variations fared similarly well in Tasting Table's taste test, and each presents a similarly distinctive and strong flavor.