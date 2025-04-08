The Absolute Best Potato Chips To Pick Up On Your Next Aldi Run
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At any grocery store, the potato chip aisle rarely skimps on options, with variations that run the gamut. Whether you're a barbecue fanatic or always opt for salt and vinegar, chips are a snack mainstay with enough iterations to appeal to any and all flavor cravings. Such variation holds up at supermarket chain Aldi, which specifically carries chips under the brand name Clancy's. While Clancy's makes all the classics, one particular chip — with one particular flavor profile — won out in Tasting Table's recent ranking of Aldi chips. The best choice at your local Aldi? Jalapeño kettle chips, which surpassed 14 other chip options to take home our top spot.
According to our taste test, jalapeño kettle chips appeal to all avid snackers — even those who aren't usually fans of the spicy pepper. That's because these particular chips aren't bland in the slightest; rather, they combine the saltiness of any quality chip with the strength of a pepper-forward option. The result isn't overwhelming but complementary and comes across as vibrant and fresh.
That's not to say, however, that you have to be in the mood for jalapeño to enjoy a bag of Aldi's chips. Other Clancy's variations fared similarly well in Tasting Table's taste test, and each presents a similarly distinctive and strong flavor.
Pick a bag of Clancy's jalapeño chips for the highest-ranking Aldi's choice
So long, boring potato chips. Aldi's snacks play to the strengths of your taste buds, as Tasting Table's second and third highest-ranking Clancy's options each come with dominant flavors. Clancy's mesquite barbecue kettle chips trailed just behind jalapeño in Tasting Table's ranking due to the chip's smoky, strong, and savory taste. Just after mesquite barbecue, hot barbecue took the third-highest spot and is both slightly sweet and spicy. In case you needed any other incentive to pick up a bag, the chips also smell delicious, appealing to multiple senses.
And, none comes across as overpowering. Instead, they've all seemed to perfectly home in on the art of balance. To test it out for yourself, head to an Aldi store. Or, order Clancy's kettle jalapeño chips on Amazon. If you're not in the mood for the pepper, try the brand's version of your favorite chip flavor. The best potato chip brands also include Deep River, Lay's, and Utz, so you can always find a worthwhile snack.
All that's left to decide, then, is if you want to eat your potato chips straight from the bag, as a side to your lunch, or as a layer in your next fluffernutter sandwich. If it's the latter, you may want to hold off on the jalapeño in favor of a more mild Kettle chip.