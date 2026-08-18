The Walmart Potato Chips That Have Shoppers Rethinking Lay's

Lay's potato chips are by far the best-selling brand in the U.S. But while they might be the gold standard, Walmart shoppers have found a formidable competitor with Great Value's potato chips. Walmart's Great Value brand offers plenty of dupes for name-brand products at a fraction of the price. While some miss the mark, customers think that Walmart's Great Value potato chips mimic Lay's perfectly and deserve more of your attention. In fact, some prefer them over Lay's.

Compared to Great Value, Lay's offers a whopping number of flavors, but you'll still find all the fan favorites offered by Walmart's brand. In fact, the classic Sour Cream & Onion is our favorite Lay's flavor and Walmart customers say the Great Value version tastes identical. One Redditor thought they tasted even better, insisting, "Walmart great value sour cream and onion chips are the best sour cream and onion on the market." Another Redditor had the same opinion about Great Value's barbecue-flavored chips, stating, "Their brand are the only bbq ones I eat. The name brand ones taste weird."

A reviewer on TikTok demonstrated a side-by-side comparison of Lay's and Great Value's barbecue as well as sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips, finding that there was absolutely no difference in taste, texture, and overall eating experience. What the reviewer did note, however, is that the Great Value family-sized bag lives up to its name by offering a savings of 69% compared to a large bag of Lay's.