The Walmart Potato Chips That Have Shoppers Rethinking Lay's
Lay's potato chips are by far the best-selling brand in the U.S. But while they might be the gold standard, Walmart shoppers have found a formidable competitor with Great Value's potato chips. Walmart's Great Value brand offers plenty of dupes for name-brand products at a fraction of the price. While some miss the mark, customers think that Walmart's Great Value potato chips mimic Lay's perfectly and deserve more of your attention. In fact, some prefer them over Lay's.
Compared to Great Value, Lay's offers a whopping number of flavors, but you'll still find all the fan favorites offered by Walmart's brand. In fact, the classic Sour Cream & Onion is our favorite Lay's flavor and Walmart customers say the Great Value version tastes identical. One Redditor thought they tasted even better, insisting, "Walmart great value sour cream and onion chips are the best sour cream and onion on the market." Another Redditor had the same opinion about Great Value's barbecue-flavored chips, stating, "Their brand are the only bbq ones I eat. The name brand ones taste weird."
A reviewer on TikTok demonstrated a side-by-side comparison of Lay's and Great Value's barbecue as well as sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips, finding that there was absolutely no difference in taste, texture, and overall eating experience. What the reviewer did note, however, is that the Great Value family-sized bag lives up to its name by offering a savings of 69% compared to a large bag of Lay's.
More praise and pairing options for Great Value potato chips
Great Value potato chips come in varying flavors as well as sizes that are usually much cheaper than their Lay's counterparts. Where an 8-ounce bag of Lay's Classic Potato Chips can cost $2.50, the same sized bag of Great Value Salted Original Potato Chips can cost $1.64 (depending on location). One Redditor shared that the Great Value chips are "superior to Lay's ... they are cheaper and generally have more seasoning." You can find different potato chip flavors and styles in single-serving bags in the snack aisle or by Walmart's cash register — and for nearly a dollar cheaper, it's a no-brainer which brand will be the go-to impulse buy.
Great Value's potato chips are the Lay's dupe that outdoes its competition, and you can enjoy them straight out of the bag or with other worthy Great Value products. For instance, serve your favorite flavor of chips alongside a sandwich made with Great Value bread that's produced by the Sara Lee bakery for a perfect, name-brand knockoff at a fraction of the price — try stuffing barbecue-flavored chips into a club sandwich for a flavor boost and added crunch. Otherwise, dunk chips in a dip, a job meant for a sturdy, textured option like Great Value Ripple Potato Chips, aka the best store-brand chips. If you're looking for a delicious French onion dip, skip Lay's (it ranked poorly in our taste test) and try Great Value's dip mix instead.