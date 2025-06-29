The Brand Of Potato Chips That People In The US Eat The Most

When you imagine the perfect snack, odds are that potato chips are a top contender. There are few foods as universally appreciated and adored as the humble chip. A stroll down the snack aisle will reveal that truth as the brands, cuts, and flavors available are seemingly endless. There is one brand, though, that gets to boast the title of most popular chip in the U.S., and that's Lay's. According to a 2024 report from Statista, Lay's was the highest-selling potato chip brand in the country with $4.27 billion in sales. The runner up, Ruffles, was nowhere near that number at just $1.9 billion in sales — saying "just" $1.9 billion feels wrong, but hey, we're talking big numbers here.

From ballparks to sandwich shops to backyard barbecues, the signature sheen of the Lay's yellow plastic is American iconography at this point. The brand isn't just popular in the U.S., though. It boasts impressive numbers in other countries, too. Not to mention, the brand ranked highly on our best potato chip brands taste test, sitting alongside other fan-favorites like Utz and Deep River. But, when it comes to a simple and delicious chip, there's no arguing against Lay's. Paper-thin and famously salty, Lay's is known for setting the standard that all other potato chips have been striving for since the brand's inception over 80 years ago. Yet, while nothing beats a classic, we'd argue that the best Lay's potato chip flavor might be sour cream and onion.