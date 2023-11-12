The City In New York That May Have Invented Potato Chips

Lay's sold $4.13 billion worth of potato chips in 2023, according to Statista – so it's safe to say the salty snack has experienced a huge boom in popularity since they were first invented. But when exactly were potato chips originally created, and who is responsible?

The exact origins are a little murky, but legend says that one city in particular is responsible for the popularization of the potato chip: Saratoga Springs, New York. The story goes that in August of 1853, an agitated customer grumbled about his serving of too-thick fries at a restaurant called Moon's Lake House in the upstate New York town. Back at that time, fries were typically served thick to mimic French-style potatoes. The customer is said to be none other than Cornelius Vanderbilt, although the story may have gone through several revisions over the years. Annoyed with the complaint, the chef then went the complete opposite route and served the customer exceptionally thin potatoes, fried with salt — what we would call chips in today's world. Vanderbilt (or the anonymous complainer) thought the new dish was delicious, and the chef, a Saratoga Springs native named George Crum, was able to sell the potatoes under their new name, Crum's Saratoga Chips.