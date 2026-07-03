I Tasted And Ranked 6 Store-Bought French Onion Dips

Before trying any of these French onion dips, I was already a bit suspicious of those that came unrefrigerated, like Lay's French Onion Dip. That being said, unlike the other unrefrigerated varieties, this one came in a real glass jar, which made it seem more serious and potentially more delicious than the packaging for Wise French Onion Dip and Frito-Lay French Onion Dip (which is, in fact, a separate dip from the plain Lay's). Unfortunately, I found this option even more lacking than the Frito-Lay variety.

This dip didn't actually taste terrible, because it doesn't taste like much of anything at all. It's salty, sure, with a savory touch that's even stretching into umami (instead of just plain salty) territory. That being said, the saltiness is a bit more balanced and not quite as intense as it is in the worst-ranked brand on this list. Still, though, the onion flavor isn't very strong at all, which is basically the whole point of this dip in the first place. Unfortunately, the texture doesn't quite deliver, either. It's quite thin, with an oily consistency. A good French onion dip should be thick and creamy, and that's not what you're getting here. Overall, this stuff just tastes sort of cheap and low-quality. There are so many other dip recipes you can make that will taste better than this store-bought, jarred variety (and that are probably less expensive to boot).