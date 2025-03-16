8 Cheddar And Sour Cream Chips, Ranked

I'm going to be honest here: I've never enjoyed Pringles, regardless of what flavor they are. These saddle-shaped chips just don't hit the spot texturally, as I find that their consistency is mealy and almost stale. That was certainly the case for the brand's cheddar and sour cream chips. They didn't have a refreshing, crispy snap to them, and their flavor was reminiscent of mashed potatoes that had sat out on the dinner table for too long.

I rolled my eyes a bit when I saw that the label on the container said "bursting with flavor." Bursting with flavor for an ant, maybe, but there was very little flavor to be found on these "chips," if you can even call them that. If you lean in and take a big whiff of the can, you don't really smell anything remotely cheddar-y or sour. The flavor on the palate is almost rancid, with very little cheddar or sour cream notes to report.

In order to try and find the flavor on these chips, I eventually took to licking them to see if I was just missing something. But even then, there was very little cheesy flavor, and anything that was there was immediately overridden by that mashed potato taste. I wouldn't serve these Pringles to my worst enemy. They're flavorless, sad, and a sorry excuse for a chip — which made them very deserving of last place.