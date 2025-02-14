The Absolute Best Sour Cream And Onion Chips Are Probably Your Favorite Already
When it comes to perfectly crunchy, crispy, dippable chips, Lay's has taken a strong hold on the market by giving fans of potato chips plenty of options. The top-selling U.S. chip brand has offered original, salt and vinegar, cheddar and sour cream, BBQ, BLT, and plenty of limited-edition flavors through the years, but one of Lay's best flavors is likely already tucked away in pantries across the nation.
We tried and ranked 14 different varieties of sour cream and onion chips and chose Lay's as the best of the bunch. The green Lay's sour cream and onion bag is a familiar sight in the chip aisle and one that's always welcome in our kitchen because it hits all the right notes with this classic flavor. From the minute we opened the bag and the smell of the chips filled our nostrils, we knew we were in for a treat. The pairing of sour cream with an accompaniment of onion is a flavor that never disappoints.
The only nitpick we had with Lay's is that we wish they were a bit crunchier. Still, this classic flavor is one we can throw in our shopping cart often because it's a snack we can enjoy at any time.
A decades-long favorite
While fans of Lay's chips are used to seeing a whole color spectrum of flavors during a trip to the grocery store, Sour Cream and Onion Lay's have been a decades-long favorite ever since they joined Original and BBQ in the Lay's lineup in the 1970s. The flavor has been so popular that it was recently paired with BBQ and salt and vinegar chips to create Lay's All Dressed.
Not only does Lay's classic snack in the green bag rank as the king of sour cream and onion chips, but we also rank them as the best flavor that Lay's offers. We find them to be a thing of beauty; a snack that deserves to be eaten whenever they're available. We love everything about them — the flavor, the tang, the texture, and the crunch. As popular as Lay's are for dipping, this is one flavor that can be easily enjoyed on its own and doesn't need any additions.
As one of the most popular snacks in America, Lay's chips can be found just about anywhere — from backyard BBQs to work parties to party stores to break room vending machines. While seasonal and limited edition flavors are fun, Lay's Sour Cream and Onion Chips are a reliable option that always hits the spot.