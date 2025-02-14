The Absolute Best Sour Cream And Onion Chips Are Probably Your Favorite Already

When it comes to perfectly crunchy, crispy, dippable chips, Lay's has taken a strong hold on the market by giving fans of potato chips plenty of options. The top-selling U.S. chip brand has offered original, salt and vinegar, cheddar and sour cream, BBQ, BLT, and plenty of limited-edition flavors through the years, but one of Lay's best flavors is likely already tucked away in pantries across the nation.

We tried and ranked 14 different varieties of sour cream and onion chips and chose Lay's as the best of the bunch. The green Lay's sour cream and onion bag is a familiar sight in the chip aisle and one that's always welcome in our kitchen because it hits all the right notes with this classic flavor. From the minute we opened the bag and the smell of the chips filled our nostrils, we knew we were in for a treat. The pairing of sour cream with an accompaniment of onion is a flavor that never disappoints.

The only nitpick we had with Lay's is that we wish they were a bit crunchier. Still, this classic flavor is one we can throw in our shopping cart often because it's a snack we can enjoy at any time.

