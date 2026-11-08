13 Changes In-N-Out Burger Needs To Make

I have a few beefs with In-N-Out Burger (bun intended), but I, like so many with ties to California, grew up eating here. Founded in Baldwin Park in 1948, the fast-food chain feels like it's woven into the fingerprint of the Golden State at this point. And with generations of my mom's side born and raised in Southern California, it should be no surprise that it was a family tradition to eat at In-N-Out when we were visiting our loved ones. With these meals marking our gatherings, reunions, and Disneyland trips with everybody, In-N-Out Burger has never just felt like some random fast-food joint to me. It feels personal.

Unfortunately, it's been a few years since I've eaten at this Southern California staple. Because, despite the fact that it's expanded into my region here in the Pacific Northwest with Oregon and Washington locations, it feels inaccessible to me as someone who doesn't eat beef. Not only that, but as I've gotten older, I've noticed some serious gaps between what In-N-Out Burger could be doing and what's actually being done — I see so many missed opportunities, from the lack of Californian toppings for burgers and loaded fries to the shakes that don't have any real pieces of fruit in them (the highlight of any milkshake, in my humble opinion).

So, here are a few changes that I wish In-N-Out Burger would make to its menu and footprint. And since I'm not in charge of the company, I'm not considering the practical or financial feasibility.