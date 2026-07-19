Will In-N-Out Ever Expand Across All Of America?
If it were up to customers, there'd probably be an In-N-Out on every corner, but this beloved West Coast burger chain has purposely curbed its growth in favor of quality and taste, and that's something that should be commended. However, it's recently unveiled plans to move slightly beyond the West Coast, and who's to say that won't happen it again? Right now, most locations are in California, but locations have popped up in nine other states including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and even Tennessee, so it's not too far-fetched to imagine there could be one closer to you someday.
All of this isn't to say that In-N-Out is chasing a coast-to-cast footprint, though. In a talk held at Pepperdine University in March of this year, CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson shared that she doesn't see the fan-favorite burger chain "being on the East Coast in [her] lifetime," adding that the chain "won't compromise on quality just to expand." However, the company's growth continues with locations on its website listed as "opening soon" in places like Madison, Tennessee; St. George, Utah; Twin Falls, Idaho; and more.
A big reason why there are no In-N-Out locations on the East Coast is its commitment to maintaining strict control over its supply chain. The company chooses to remain within a single day's drive of its suppliers to maintain the highest level of freshness and quality. Because it famously doesn't use freezers or microwaves, every ingredient has to arrive fresh. Additionally, this iconic West Coast burger chain is a family-owned business without franchisees, which helps ensure company culture and customer service remain consistent across locations. For In-N-Out, growing slower has always been the priority.
What do customers think of expansion?
Of course, those who have never had a chance to try In-N-Out are enthusiastic about the idea of nationwide expansion (or at least expansion into their area), but what do locals who've already had a taste think? "Sadly, they are expanding. Kind of wish they had stayed in California only, or maybe just the West Coast," laments one Redditor, while another Reddit user hopes that "expansion doesn't ruin them." Many customers don't mind expansion, as long as it's slow and steady and doesn't impact the chain's overall quality. Although some do say that In-N-Out tastes better in California than it does at newer outposts in Texas and beyond.
Interestingly, we've seen this pattern time and time again. Aggressive expansion hasn't fared well for many restaurants. "It's a slippery slope. Quality declines, logistics get more expensive, and then In-N-Out becomes as bad as Whataburger," one Redditor warns. The debate has only intensified with the CEO's controversial move to Tennessee, where a new distribution center was built to support the chain's continued expansion. Snyder-Ellingson cited the difficulty raising a family and doing business in California as reasons for the move. Still, for now, it's hard to say where In-N-Out will head next or how far it plans to expand, but the company has made it clear that it won't happen at the expense of quality.