Will In-N-Out Ever Expand Across All Of America?

If it were up to customers, there'd probably be an In-N-Out on every corner, but this beloved West Coast burger chain has purposely curbed its growth in favor of quality and taste, and that's something that should be commended. However, it's recently unveiled plans to move slightly beyond the West Coast, and who's to say that won't happen it again? Right now, most locations are in California, but locations have popped up in nine other states including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and even Tennessee, so it's not too far-fetched to imagine there could be one closer to you someday.

All of this isn't to say that In-N-Out is chasing a coast-to-cast footprint, though. In a talk held at Pepperdine University in March of this year, CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson shared that she doesn't see the fan-favorite burger chain "being on the East Coast in [her] lifetime," adding that the chain "won't compromise on quality just to expand." However, the company's growth continues with locations on its website listed as "opening soon" in places like Madison, Tennessee; St. George, Utah; Twin Falls, Idaho; and more.

A big reason why there are no In-N-Out locations on the East Coast is its commitment to maintaining strict control over its supply chain. The company chooses to remain within a single day's drive of its suppliers to maintain the highest level of freshness and quality. Because it famously doesn't use freezers or microwaves, every ingredient has to arrive fresh. Additionally, this iconic West Coast burger chain is a family-owned business without franchisees, which helps ensure company culture and customer service remain consistent across locations. For In-N-Out, growing slower has always been the priority.