The Classic Burger Topping You Should Give A Serious Makeover

When it comes to classic meals, you'll be hard pressed to find something more satisfying or as easily customizable as a burger. Be it turkey, plant-based, or good old-fashioned beef, you can dress up your dish with myriad popular burger toppings. If you want to truly reach beyond a classic burger recipe, you definitely shouldn't overlook the importance of the pickles. This tangy favorite typically adorns burgers in the form of thinly sliced chips, but revamping this traditional topping with a fried pickle recipe will elevate your next burger to new heights of taste and texture.

Adding fried pickles to your burger is a simple way to upgrade the overall sandwich by including extra crunch and flavor. For those who want to cut down on fried foods, you can even make an oven-baked version of breaded pickles or toss them in the air fryer for more convenience. The great thing about making fried pickles is that you can adjust the batter, seasoning, and flavors to accommodate just about any burger recipe of your choosing.