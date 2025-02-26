The Classic Burger Topping You Should Give A Serious Makeover
When it comes to classic meals, you'll be hard pressed to find something more satisfying or as easily customizable as a burger. Be it turkey, plant-based, or good old-fashioned beef, you can dress up your dish with myriad popular burger toppings. If you want to truly reach beyond a classic burger recipe, you definitely shouldn't overlook the importance of the pickles. This tangy favorite typically adorns burgers in the form of thinly sliced chips, but revamping this traditional topping with a fried pickle recipe will elevate your next burger to new heights of taste and texture.
Adding fried pickles to your burger is a simple way to upgrade the overall sandwich by including extra crunch and flavor. For those who want to cut down on fried foods, you can even make an oven-baked version of breaded pickles or toss them in the air fryer for more convenience. The great thing about making fried pickles is that you can adjust the batter, seasoning, and flavors to accommodate just about any burger recipe of your choosing.
Making the perfect fried pickle topping
There are several different ways to prepare a batch of fried pickles, any of which would be well-suited to your favorite burger recipe. Whether you're frying pickles for a beef or plant-based burger, the basics remain the same. First, ensure your pickles are sliced thick enough to hold up in the cooking process. Second, pat them dry before adding a binder, breadcrumbs or batter, and your preferred seasonings. From there, it's simply a matter of baking, deep frying, or air frying your pickle chips carefully before using them to top off your burger.
For a plant-based take on a fried pickle burger, start with a mix of aquafaba and panko breadcrumbs or dredge the pickle slices with all-purpose flour and your favorite seasonings before frying. If you want to cheese up either a hamburger or a cheeseburger, you can bake a batch of cheesy dill pickle chips by layering the openings of a muffin tin with shredded cheese, sliced pickles, and even more cheese and baking it in the oven. Any way you choose to prepare them, fried pickles will never go out of style and make the ideal topping for a fresh take on an old favorite burger recipe.