In-N-Out Is Making A Rare Change To Its Iconic Burgers — What To Know

In-N-Out Burger is making important changes to its classic menu items. In a September 8 Facebook post, the chain announced that, effective this year, its buns no longer include sesame flour in 10 states. Sesame flour has been an ingredient at some In-N-Out locations since 2024, which meant In-N-Out fans with sesame allergies couldn't enjoy its burgers.

Around 1.6 million people in the U.S. have sesame allergies, meaning their only option was to order their In-N-Out burger "protein-style" if they wanted a fix. But now, In-N-Out gave sesame the boot in 10 states. In 2025, In-N-Out also changed its ketchup recipe, swapping high-fructose corn syrup for real sugar. It also replaced its iodized salt packets with sea salt packets earlier this year.

Fans offered positive feedback to the Facebook post. One user commented, "Removing sesame is a game changer for so many with allergies, including my family. How great to be able to put In-N-Out back on the list of options." Another stated, "Thank you SO much for updating your bun recipe ... My daughter finally has a safe restaurant to eat burgers and fries at and we couldn't be more thrilled."