7 Chain Restaurant Appetizers That Are Better Than The Main Course

You may initially head to Outback Steakhouse for its meat — it calls itself a steakhouse, after all — but there's a menu item that outshines all the steaks and burgers: the Bloomin' Onion. This appetizer is beloved by many, but it became clear just how many people think it's one of the top things on the menu. "I love Outback Bloomin' Onionhouse. Steak is the appetizer," someone said on a Reddit thread about this appetizer.

If you haven't had it before, the Bloomin' Onion is an enormous, hand-carved onion that's dipped in batter and fried until golden brown and crispy. Perhaps you're thinking it can't be that great; it's just an onion. Wrong. "They make life worth living," said one Redditor in the same thread. The flavorful batter, onion's complexity, and spicy bloom sauce make it a memorable app.

While it's at its peak flavor and has its crunchiest texture straight from the kitchen, you don't have to eat it that way for it to be good. "Will devour by myself even if it's cold, next question," another person on Reddit said. The dish is so well-known that other chain restaurant onion dishes are mistakenly called the Bloomin' Onion — more on that later.