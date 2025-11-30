7 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Potato Skins

There are a lot of creative ways to use kitchen scraps that you might otherwise throw away (like germinating seeds, pickling watermelon rinds, and making stock from bones), and when it comes to potatoes, there are plenty of fun ways to use potato peels. The skin of the potato can arguably be the best part, especially if you're talking about that fan favorite appetizer, loaded potato skins.

The very best potato skins are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, delightfully cheesy, and when you add on the cool kick of fresh, ultra-cold sour cream, it's a total win. Yes, you can make them yourself, but there's no denying that it's exciting when you spot these on a restaurant's appetizer menu. But it's easy for potato skins to be less-than-great: They can be oily, greasy, impossible to bite through, and when the sour cream is warm or runny? No thanks.

We wanted to know which restaurant chains are doing potato skins right, so we headed out to see what customers had to say. In order to make it onto our list, chains needed to have potato skins on the regular menu, and we needed to see a lot of customers saying this was a go-to appetizer. We looked for potato skins lauded for having the consistently perfect combination of textures, the right amount of toppings (with bacon being a bonus, not a requirement), and as for sharability? You might want to get your own order at these chains.